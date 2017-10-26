DragonWave-X Announces Appointment of New CEO

OTTAWA, CANADA--(Marketwired - Oct. 26, 2017) - DragonWave-X a global supplier of packet microwave radio systems for mobile and access networks, today announced the appointment of Hans B. Amell as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Amell brings a wealth of experience in leading global expansion and major change in public and private organizations in senior leadership roles. Mr. Amell's background includes leading major transformations in Global Industry leading companies such as Unisys, Dun and Bradstreet, AlliedSignal/Honeywell, Ericsson. He started his career as a management consultant at McKinsey.

"We are pleased to welcome Hans Amell to the DragonWave-X leadership team, we are excited to have someone with his extensive background. His industry experience and track record in global transformation and corporate agility will be an asset to the company as we execute on our growth strategies," said Dan Hodges, CEO Transform-X.

Mr. Amell's career as a change agent has focused on the converging technologies of hardware, software, telecommunications, and business services. He has spent over two decades implementing management and operational change. He holds a BA and an MBA equivalent from the University of Stockholm and Uppsala with an emphasis on Marketing and Organizational Behavior. Mr. Amell grew up in South America and moved to USA in 1987.

About DragonWave-X

DragonWave-X (DragonWave) is a leading provider of high-capacity packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks. DragonWave's carrier-grade point-to-point packet microwave systems transmit broadband voice, video and data, enabling service providers, government agencies, enterprises and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably. The principal application of DragonWave's portfolio is wireless network backhaul, including a range of products ideally suited to support the emergence of underlying small cell networks. Additional solutions include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension and enterprise networks. DragonWave-X is a subsidiary of Transform-X and has corporate headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, with sales locations in Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and North America. For more information, visit http://www.dragonwavex.com.

A Division of Transform-X.