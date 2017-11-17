drchrono Commits to Putting iPad Pro Into the Hands of Physicians

The iPad Pro is the future of clinical charting and revolutionizing today's medical practice; drchrono is enabling physicians with the iPad Pro

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 17, 2017) - drchrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, today announced that it is the first company to offer an iPad Pro to every physician as part of its new iPad and EHR bundle program. drchrono is launching this new program to help medical practices by providing doctors with a complimentary iPad Pro when they sign up for a qualifying subscription for the drchrono EHR and medical billing platform.

drchrono committed to building EHR on iPad since the day it launched in April 2010. The company has supported every version of iOS taking advantage of feature after feature to modernize healthcare. Physicians are eligible to receive complimentary iPad Pro(s) for their practice with qualified contracts for drchrono EHR and billing. To learn more about the drchrono iPad Pro EHR bundle visit this link.

"Many physicians are using outdated or legacy hardware and software and this leads to issues, whether they be security issues, software issues or stability issues," said Michael Nusimow, CEO and Co-founder of drchrono. He goes on to mention, "Every doctor needs to be able to use the best hardware and iPad Pro is just that. We are committed to supplying iPad Pro to physicians. The iPad has become a preferred device for physicians to document patient encounters, share medical records, fulfill electronic prescriptions including controlled substances, and quickly bill medical encounters on the go."

Dr. Jason Hunt, Orthopedic Surgeon, and customer of drchrono mentioned, "The iPad combined with drchrono's mobile EHR app has fundamentally changed the way that I run my practice and manage patient information. I can't imagine going back to paper. drchrono's customizable medical forms allow me and my staff to document and process patient information with ease and freedom. I am not locked down to an antiquated computer on wheels like many older medical practices are."

Thousands of physicians leverage drchrono's EHR and over 10 million patients are on its EHR. drchrono was also the first EHR company to build a native app for iPad and iPhone, and brings modernized medical health records to the hands of physicians around the world. In addition, the company was selected to join the Apple Mobility Partner Program (MPP) and has been ranked #1 Mobile EHR by Black Book for 5 consecutive years.

About drchrono

drchrono focuses on bringing the medical practice of the future to reality; the company built the first iPad EHR. drchrono creates the best electronic health record, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the medical platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. The EHR includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal and more. The healthcare App Directory offers a multitude of apps that a practice can select from to bundle in and a medical API for healthcare app developers. For more information about drchrono, visit www.drchrono.com