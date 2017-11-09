drchrono First to Unlock Electronic Health Record Using Face ID on iPhone X

drchrono iPhone X iOS EHR app ready; Physicians can save time using new face recognition technology to log into the drchrono HER

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - drchrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, today announced that it is the first company to leverage Face ID on iPhone X to unlock an electronic health record (EHR). Now, for the first time ever, a medical professional can log into their electronic health records app by simply launching the drchrono EHR app, and looking at iPhone X; Face ID works through face recognition technology to grant the physician access to health records. drchrono was the first company to leverage Touch ID on an EHR and is now the first company to launch login via Face ID on iPhone X. On iPhone X, doctors now can simply raise their phone to login to the EHR app, unlike using Touch ID, a passcode or entering a username and password.

Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-founder mentions, "We are committed to staying on top of breakthrough technology innovation and iPhone X is just that. drchrono has been pushing the boundaries of what can be done with medical records and iOS, and leveraging Face ID is a great example of this. Enabling Face ID and making login easier will help both physicians and patients. In a given day, having a physician logging into an EHR over and over again wastes time, time that can be spent with a patient; Face ID makes login frictionless."

drchrono has thousands of medical professionals and over 10 million patients on its EHR that will benefit from this new technology. Here is a video of the drchrono EHR app on iPhone X with Face ID.

Michael Nusimow, Co-founder and CEO of drchrono mentions, "Today's modern medical practices are moving from outdated EHR software to iPad. Medical professionals from around the world are looking for the best ROI, and need first-rate hardware and software. To that end, with iOS devices, the medical community benefits tremendously. Not only are we making sure we are compatible with the newest iPhones, but we are committed to the iPad as it has become a preferred device for physicians on the move to read, document, share medical records and fulfill prescriptions. Because of this, drchrono is now launching an offer to help modernize medical practices by providing practices with a free iPad Pro when they sign up for our EHR and billing. Our goal is to bundle the best hardware and software." Signup to learn more about the iPad Pro and EHR bundle.

drchrono was the first EHR to build a native app for iPad and iPhone, and brings modernized medical records to the hands of physicians around the world. In addition, drchrono was selected to join the Apple Mobility Partner Program (MPP).

About drchrono

drchrono focuses on bringing the medical practice of the future to reality; the company built the first iPad EHR. drchrono creates the best electronic health record, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the medical platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. The EHR includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal and more. The healthcare App Directory offers a multitude of apps that a practice can select from to bundle in and a medical API for healthcare app developers. For more information about drchrono, visit www.drchrono.com