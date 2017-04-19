Dream Global REIT April 2017 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG.UN) today announced its April 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of 6.667 cents per unit (80 cents annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at April 28, 2017.

Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 13.0 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca.