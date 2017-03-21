Dream Global REIT Completes $115 Million Equity Offering

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG.UN)(FRANKFURT:DRG) ("Dream Global" or the "Trust") announced today the closing of its previously announced equity offering of units of the Trust ("Units") at a price of $9.60 per Unit (the "Offering"). The syndicate of underwriters, led by TD Securities Inc., elected to exercise its over-allotment option in full, resulting in a total of 11,983,000 Units being issued today for total gross proceeds of $115,036,800.

This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and accordingly are not being offered for sale and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of that Act.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global's portfolio currently consists of approximately 13.0 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany and Austria. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca.

Forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Global's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, global and local economic and business conditions; the financial condition of tenants; our ability to refinance maturing debt; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; and interest and currency rate functions. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the Canadian, German and Austrian economies remain stable, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate and that the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks as of the date of this news release. Dream Global does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Global's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at Dream Global's website at www.dreamglobalreit.ca.