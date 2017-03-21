News Room
March 21, 2017 11:14 ET

Dream Global REIT March 2017 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG.UN) today announced its March 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of 6.667 cents per unit (80 cents annualized). The March distribution will be payable on April 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2017.

Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 13.0 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca.

