Dream Industrial REIT Announces Voting Results for Election of Trustees

May 02, 2017 18:06 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) announced that, at its annual general meeting held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Industrial REIT referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected by acclamation. If a ballot vote had been taken, based solely upon proxies received by Dream Industrial REIT, the voting results for the election of trustees would have been as follows:
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 213 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.
Dream Industrial REITBrent ChapmanPresident and Chief Executive Officer(416) 365-5265bchapman@dream.caDream Industrial REITLenis QuanChief Financial Officer(416) 365-2353lquan@dream.ca
