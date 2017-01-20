Dream Industrial REIT January 2017 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) today announced its January 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The January distribution will be payable on February 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2017.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns a portfolio of 215 primarily light industrial properties comprising approximately 16.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key industrial markets across Canada. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.