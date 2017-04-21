Dream Office REIT Announces Automatic Securities Repurchase Plan Pursuant to Its Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX:D.UN) or ("Dream Office REIT", the "Trust" or "our") today announced that in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (the "Bid"), which commenced on June 22, 2016, Dream Office REIT has entered into an automatic securities repurchase plan (the "Plan") with its designated broker in order to facilitate purchases of its REIT Units, Series A under the Bid.

The Plan allows for purchases by Dream Office REIT of REIT Units, Series A at any time including, without limitation, when the Trust would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by Dream Office REIT's broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and the terms of the parties' written agreement. Outside of such restricted or black-out periods, the REIT Units, Series A may also be purchased in accordance with management's discretion. The Plan will terminate on June 21, 2017.

About Dream Office REIT

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, acquiring, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality central business district and suburban office properties. Its portfolio, as of December 31, 2016, comprises approximately 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in major urban centres across Canada. Dream Office REIT's portfolio is well diversified by geographic location and tenant mix. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.