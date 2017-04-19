Dream Office REIT April 2017 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D.UN) today announced its April 2017 monthly distribution of 12.500 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.50 annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at April 28, 2017.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, acquiring, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality central business district and suburban office properties. Its portfolio currently comprises approximately 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in major urban centres across Canada. Dream Office REIT's portfolio is well diversified by geographic location and tenant mix. For more information, please visit www.dreamofficereit.ca.