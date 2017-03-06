Dream Office REIT Reports Dispositions of Private Market Assets

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX:D.UN) or ("Dream Office REIT", the "Trust" or "our") today announced that it has entered into agreements to sell certain properties in the Greater Toronto Area west and New Brunswick. The assets are West Metro Corporate Centre in Etobicoke, Ontario and 250 King Street and 460 Two Nations Crossing in Fredericton, New Brunswick. These assets were identified and defined as Private Market Assets in our press release dated February 23, 2017.

With the exception of 250 King Street, the assets are co-owned with Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSX:DRA.UN). Dream Office REIT's share of gross leasable area is approximately 408,000 square feet and share of expected gross consideration, before transaction costs and closing adjustments, is approximately $86.4 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, financing arrangements and consents, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017.

