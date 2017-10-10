Dream Payments Mobile POS Debit/Credit Card Terminal Now Available At Staples.ca

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Dream Payments, a leading financial technology (fintech) company that operates a payments cloud powering commerce across mobile devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), proudly announces that Staples has joined the company's recently launched Dealer Program. Under the partnership, Dream's award-winning mobile point-of-sale (POS) debit/credit card terminal is now available for purchase via Staples.ca.

"We are committed to supporting small businesses and are always looking to carry new products and solutions that enable entrepreneurs to grow and remain competitive," said Mary Sagat, Chief Executive Officer of Staples Canada. "Dream's mobile POS terminal is a great tool for our business customers because it allows them to securely accept payments anytime, anywhere using any mobile device."

Through Dream's National Dealer Program, more than 100 retailers including Staples are selling the Dream Payments terminal online, through direct sales channels and/or in-store across Canada.

"Staples is a trusted brand that entrepreneurs look to for business solutions. We are delighted to be announcing our partnership in October, which is celebrated nationwide as small business month," said Christian Ali, Chief Marketing Officer for Dream Payments. "Now small business owners will have even easier access to Dream Payments' secure, low-cost mobile POS solution, which provides the flexibility to accept methods of payments preferred by consumers, including Interac® Debit, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and cash."

Businesses interested in becoming an authorized distributor of Dream Payments can apply at http://dreampayments.com/dealers.

ABOUT DREAM PAYMENTS:

Dream Payments is an award-winning payments cloud that powers mobile commerce and payment services across mobile devices and the IoT. Leading financial institutions and merchant acquirers use Dream's Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform to provide mobile point-of-sale (POS) applications, next-generation payment terminals, and value-added services to businesses of all sizes.

With a growing ecosystem of partnerships with best-in-class financial services providers, including TD Merchant Solutions, Chase Paymentech, Intuit QuickBooks and TruShield Insurance, Dream delivers the solutions that enable businesses to sell everywhere, accept all payments, and thrive in their markets. Dream is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and has operations in Moncton, New Brunswick and Stamford, Connecticut. For more information about Dream Payments, please visit dreampayments.com.

About Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros

Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros makes it easy to make more happen with more products and more ways to shop. Through its world-class retail, online and delivery capabilities, Staples lets customers shop however and whenever they want, whether it's in-store, online, on mobile devices, or through the company's buy online, pick up in store option. Staples is dedicated to offering customers the highest level of service, with more products than ever, including technology, facilities and breakroom supplies, furniture, safety supplies, medical supplies, and Print and Marketing services. The company also invests in a number of corporate giving programs that actively support environmental, educational and entrepreneurial initiatives in Canadian communities from coast to coast. Visit www.staples.ca for more information, or visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.