Dreams Fulfilled Beyond Curb Appeal at Chantilly, VA Wedding Venue

Bride Offers Planning Advice after Experiencing 'Perfect' Wedding at Westfields Marriott

CHANTILLY, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Knowing she wanted to provide her wedding day guests with a show stopping "wow" experience, Marisa Smith had dreamed of celebrating her special day at Westfields in Chantilly, Va., long before she made a career move to become the venue's Senior Catering Sales Executive in 2012.

"When I was in my last role in Arlington I used to say day-in and day-out that when I got engaged there was no way I was not looking at Westfields," said Smith, citing unparalleled curb appeal and professional service as two of the many reasons for her decision. "I knew not only was I getting the grand vision of the venue itself but I knew the product."

Featuring three elegant ballrooms with adjacent reception areas, the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles hotel sits on 26 wooded and well-manicured acres. From its grand entrance to magnificent interiors featuring Italian marble and an open rotunda, the hotel is laced in colonial charm.

"I knew the staff members were experts and true masters in execution, added Smith. "When the events were falling into place the staff was creative with setup and décor and helped take away all of that day-of stress by executing the event(s) start to finish. I expected perfection from this staff and that is exactly what I got."

In short, "My wedding was absolutely PERFECT!" she exclaimed, noting that her husband was quick to agree. "In the days following our wedding, we both asked ourselves, 'Did anything at all go wrong?', 'Was there anything at all we would have done differently?', 'Should we have spent this amount of money for one day?' We had no comment, because we could not think of one thing and we never regretted the amount of time and money that went into it."

After experiencing her own wedding, Marisa is happy to share some tips with other couples:

Stay organized and know what is in your means.

Pinterest and reality TV are setting precedence with brides and grooms that "anything is possible".

Establish a budget, think about what you are comfortable saying your wedding cost in the end.

Create a wish list before you look at venues.

Research and attach a price tag to each and then compare it to your budget. This will help you quickly realize what you "want" and what you "need" for a successful marriage. In the end, if there is money left over you can always go back and get some of those items on your "want" list.

Finally, use your local resources -- local online yard sales or auction sites. You never know when a bride will be selling décor items, linens or plate charges that could be useful for your wedding at a fraction of the retail cost!

Conveniently located, just nine miles from Washington Dulles International Airport, this unique getaway near Washington, D.C. offers a romantic setting. Complete with a spiral staircase ideal for wedding day photos, the breathtaking Sunset Terrace for outdoor ceremonies and the sun-filled Fairfax dining room for chic country club charm, the Virginia venue's meticulous style and award-winning service sets the stage for traditional and one-of-a-kind events.

"We create a very memorable experience by offering a stress-free sales and planning process, said Sharon Meyers, Director of Catering Sales." Our experienced event managers assist you in planning the wedding of your dreams, down to the smallest detail."

"With all these various features of our hotel, it allows us to provide a one stop shop for all of your venue needs, from rehearsal dinner to ceremony, reception, dinner, and even a decadent post-wedding brunch all in one location," said Meyers. "Our expert culinary team can design delicious dishes that combine family traditions and cutting edge culinary trends to craft a menu your attendees will remember for years to come."

"We are the experts in the wedding business at the Westfields Marriott," added Meyers. "We host over 90 wedding celebrations per year that range from an intimate wedding of 125 guests up to a larger event of 500 guests."

About the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles

Neatly nestled in northern Virginia's Fairfax County, the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles Hotel welcomes guests to the Washington, D.C. area with a resort-like setting so they can relax and make the most of their travel time. Honored with TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence, this contemporary lodging features stylish guest rooms and suites thoughtfully designed to provide everything needed whether traveling to Chantilly for business or leisure. Onsite dining features the hotel's signature restaurant Wellington's for a casual pub atmosphere and we proudly brew Starbucks® Coffee for enjoying favorite specialty drinks and fresh-baked pastries. Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, indoor and seasonal outdoor pools, Sport Court®, tennis courts, whirlpool and sauna. Situated in the heart of popular attractions, parks, museums, golf courses, shopping and more, Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles is an ideal destination for blending work and play.