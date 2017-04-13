NASHUA, NH--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Dresner Advisory Services today announced a new industry speaker, six additional sponsors, and a media partner for its Real Business Intelligence conference, scheduled for July 11th and 12th at the MIT Tang Center in Cambridge, MA.

The Dresner Advisory Services Real Business Intelligence conference is the first industry event for business and IT leaders focused completely on strategies for success with business intelligence (BI), advanced analytics, and performance management, focusing on real world best practices and proven methods.

Nathan Kollett, a senior manager in the analytics organization of Wayfair, has joined the lineup of experts at the event and will lead a session on "Self-Service Business Intelligence." Mr. Kollett joins renowned industry authors and professionals on the roster of conference speakers, including MIT Professor Thomas W. Malone, Mico Yuk, Chuck Hooper, David Dadoun, and Cathy O'Neill, as well as analysts from the Dresner Advisory team.

Alation,Inc., Prophix Software Inc., Pyramid Analytics, and Tableau Software have joined as Gold sponsors, in addition to Dimensional Insight, Domo, Jedox AG, and Trifacta. Platinum conference sponsors include: Information Builders; Pentaho, a Hitachi Group Company; and Salesforce.

TechTarget has joined as a media partner and will be involved in promotion and editorial coverage of the event.

"We're excited to have an impressive lineup of speakers, sponsors, and a media partner on board for our inaugural conference," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We are focused on creating an intimate event with the right set of speakers and content to help organizations be more successful with their BI and analytics endeavors."

The Real Business Intelligence conference will be held July 11-12, 2017, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Tang Center in Cambridge, MA. The focus of the two-day event will be on what works, with pragmatic and actionable takeaways in each session. For more information, visit www.realbusinessintelligence.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas such as advanced and predictive analytics, enterprise planning and end user data preparation.