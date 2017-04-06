Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2017 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study

Actual Use and Favorable Attitudes Toward Future Use of Public Cloud BI Increased in Near Linear Fashion over Past Five Years

NASHUA, NH--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2017 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study, part of the Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 6th edition report examines end user deployment trends and attitudes toward cloud business intelligence (BI), defined as the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.

According to this year's study, 31 percent of respondents currently use cloud BI, a six percent increase over 2016; however more than a third still have no plans. Organizations who rate their BI deployments as a success are more likely to be using cloud.

"We began to analyze this market dynamic back in 2012 when adoption was nascent, and since that time we have seen deployments of public cloud BI applications continue to grow steadily," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Organizations are citing substantial benefits over traditional on-premises implementations. While challenges remain and improvements can certainly be made, we believe that cloud business intelligence, particularly public cloud offerings, will continue to move into the mainstream."

The report indicates that ad-hoc query, advanced visualization, dashboards, data integration/data quality, end-user self service and reporting are the most required cloud BI features. In addition, across the last four years of the study industry support has increased for all top features and remained steady or grown for several others.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2017 Cloud Computing + Business Intelligence Market Study, visit www.cloudbi.report.

