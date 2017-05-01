Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2017 Collective Insights Market Study

NASHUA, NH--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2nd edition Collective Insights® Market Study, part of the Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The report draws upon the company's previous coverage of collaborative business intelligence (BI) and includes expanded criteria around user governance and data storytelling.

Collaborative BI is a process where individuals in organizations work together to build and share insights to develop a common understanding and build consensus. User governance enhances the collaborative BI environment by directing content creation and sharing, thus improving information consistency and accelerating group-based decision-making.

According to the 2017 report, collaborative support for group-based analysis ranks 15th among 33 BI-related technologies and initiatives under study. While eclipsed by more basic functionality such as reporting, dashboards, and visualization, collaborative BI has seen increased positive sentiment in the past years and has shown sustained relevance to end users over time.

Study respondents overwhelmingly indicate that governing BI content creation and sharing is very important to organizations. The most required governance features include defining levels of access to shared content and integration with identity management systems.

Data storytelling features are, at minimum, "important" to 64 percent of respondents, with the BI competency center (BICC), marketing, and sales organizations placing a higher priority upon it. Key features include author-defined navigation/flow of analytical objects, and author highlighting.

"We have seen interest in collaboration and user governance continue to expand within both the user and vendor communities," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We believe that the desire to leverage scarce resources combined with the drive toward faster and better group-based decision making will continue to spark interest in these topics."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. BI users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the BI market. To purchase a copy of the 2017 Collective Insights Market Study, visit www.collectiveinsights.report.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.