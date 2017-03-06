Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2017 End User Data Preparation Market Study

End User Data Preparation Ranks at the Mid Point of Technologies and Initiatives Strategic to Business Intelligence

NASHUA, NH--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2017 End User Data Preparation Market Study, part of the Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. End user data preparation is a "self-service" capability for end users to model, prepare, and combine data prior to analysis. This may complement traditional information technology (IT)-driven data quality and/or extraction, transform, and load (ETL) processes, or may be used independently.

The 3rd annual study addresses perceptions and intentions surrounding end user data preparation, including end user requirements such usability, integration, and manipulation features, as well as output and deployment options. It also examines industry support for end user data preparation and compares user requirements to current industry capabilities.

According to the report, two-thirds of respondents say end user data preparation is "critical" or "very important," and sentiment over time has remained consistent. Two-thirds of respondents make use of end user data preparation "constantly" or "frequently," which has increased use over time. The finance and sales/marketing departments have the greatest numbers of users, while consumer products, as an industry, places the greatest importance upon end user data preparation.

"End user data preparation resonates strongly with many organizations -- especially with power users and analysts who for many years were relegated to using tools with significant limitations," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "End user data preparation represents an important step towards the ongoing trend of user empowerment and self-service business intelligence, and is driving an increasing amount of investment on both the demand and supply side of the equation."

The industry also attaches very high importance to end user data preparation, and overall industry support is good to strong across multiple capabilities.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2017 End User Data Preparation Market Study, visit www.enduserdataprep.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.