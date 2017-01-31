Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2017 Location Intelligence Market Study

Location Intelligence Shows a Noticeable Spike in Interest, and Perceived Importance Has Increased Over Time

NASHUA, NH--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Dresner Advisory Services today issued the 2017 Location Intelligence Market Study, part of the Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Location intelligence is a form of Business Intelligence (BI) where the dominant dimension used for analysis is location or geography. Most typically, though not exclusively, analyses are conducted by viewing data points overlaid onto an interactive map interface.

The 4th edition Location Intelligence Market Study examines the nature of location intelligence, exploring user sentiment and perceptions, the nature of current implementations, and plans for the future. The majority of respondents have a high estimation of the importance of location intelligence in 2017, with more than half considering the topic to be "critically important" or "very important." This finding is increasingly positive year over year.

"Location intelligence has been somewhat of a 'sleeper' topic for the past few years. However, when we started coverage in 2014, we saw the potential for it to become mainstream," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "As is the case with many topics, it takes several years of study to discern real trends. Now, with the growth in visualization and the emergence of the Internet of Things, location as a key dimension and maps as a means of displaying and navigating insights have become increasingly important."

Managers are the most targeted users of location intelligence across functions and organizations of different sizes. Consistent with earlier findings, the most important location intelligence features are also the most conventional, including map-based visualization of information, drill-down navigation that includes zoom and pan, and maps that are embedded in dashboards or other displays.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2017 Location Intelligence Market Study, visit www.locationintelligence.report.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.