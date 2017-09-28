Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2017 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study

NASHUA, NH--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2017 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study, part of the Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The report covers current Business Intelligence (BI) usage and trends in small and mid-sized organizations (SMEs). In this study, now in its 5th edition, "small enterprise" is defined as an organization with between one and 100 employees and "mid-sized enterprise" as having between 101 and 1,000 employees.

The 2017 report examines how SME deployments and views differ from each other and from larger organizations. Key areas include technology priorities; departments and functions driving BI; targeted user roles and objectives; penetration and success of BI initiatives; the perceived state of data and action on insight; and budget allocation.

According to the study, Operations and Management are the greatest BI drivers at organizations of any size, but small and mid-sized enterprises are more likely to be driven by business roles including sales and marketing. As headcount decreases, organizations are increasingly likely to prioritize "growth in revenues" and "increased competitive advantage" making SMEs more strategic and outwardly focused that larger enterprises.

"Generally, we find smaller organizations report greater success with business intelligence, as measured by customer feedback and satisfaction, and pay closer attention to the return on their BI investment," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "SMEs indicated a higher opinion of their state of data governance and consistency, and report the most 'closed loop processes' that allow them to take action on insight."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. BI users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the BI market. To purchase a copy of the 2017 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study, visit www.smebireport.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.