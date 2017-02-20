Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Inaugural Analytical Data Infrastructure Market Study

NASHUA, NH--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Dresner Advisory Services today issued the 2017 Analytical Data Infrastructure Market Study, a new report in the Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Analytical data infrastructure (ADI) defines a set of technology components for integrating, modeling, managing, storing, and accessing the data sets. These data sets then serve as sources for analytics and business intelligence consumers, including analytic/business applications, tools, and users.

The new report examines ADI deployment and licensing priorities, data types, data modeling/management of data, and data preparation and loading priorities. It also covers preferences in ADI development and deployment features, as well as ADI interfaces and analytical features.

More than 50 percent of respondents claim "transactional data" from business application sources as the highest data import priority for their ADI platforms, followed by Excel/CSV data. More than 60 percent of respondents rank abilities to import metadata into their ADI platforms as a high priority -- higher in importance than importing text, machine/events data, and images/video.

"It has been a pleasure to develop and introduce this new report," said Bill Hostmann, research fellow at Dresner Advisory Services. "Our research shows that ADIs serve as data sources for different BI and analytical use cases. In addition to covering the underlying technology and features, we have spent a portion of the report focusing on the top four of these scenarios, as we believe this analysis provides an important aspect for decision makers to consider."

According to the study, the majority of respondents indicate "business user reporting and dashboards" as their highest use case driving ADI requirements and priorities, ranking it as "critical" or "very important." The second-highest use case is "business user discovery and exploration."

"We are excited to expand our coverage and add ADI as a new research topic," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "This new report is our third flagship report, joining our BI and Enterprise Planning reports and providing a broad, overarching look at impressions and trends at the data management level."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2017 Location Intelligence Market Study, visit www.analyticaldatainfrastructure.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.