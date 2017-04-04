Dresner Partners Advised Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey in a Business Combination With The Valencian Infertility Institute to Create the World's Largest Fertility Network

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and IMAP member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised the management division of Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey and its affiliated practices (RMANJ) in its business combination with The Valencian Infertility Institute (IVI) creating a new company called IVI-RMA Global Investments, SL. IVI-RMA Global and its affiliated practices will be the largest and one of the most successful global fertility networks providing assisted reproduction and related services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

IVI-RMA Global and its affiliated practices will have nearly 2,400 employees across 70 locations around the world, maintaining a team of over 200 physicians and over 300 scientists and researchers. IVI-RMA Global and its board of directors, which will be comprised of the founding partners of IVI and RMANJ, will oversee several different international business units, including the newly-created IVI America. One of IVI America's core goals will be to expand the combined company's footprint in the United States and Canada.

"As one unified global entity, our commitment to offering evidence-based fertility solutions that offer the greatest chance of success in the shortest time necessary knows no boundaries -- geographic or otherwise. Last year, patients came to RMANJ from over 30 U.S. states and 40 countries. Now together with IVI, we're better positioned to enter new markets and help bring new hope to new patients," said Dr. Richard T. Scott, Jr., a founding partner and laboratory director of RMANJ. "We would like to thank the entire team at Dresner Partners for their dedication and tireless work in helping us complete this transaction."

According to Steven Dresner, President of Dresner Partners and Vice Chairman of IMAP, "This combination between two preeminent fertility networks creates an exciting platform that will accelerate technological advances and drive geographic expansion both within and outside of the U.S. The in vitro fertilization (IVF) sector is very attractive as it addresses a growing patient demand driven by demographics and other factors, and possesses a strong payor mix. Dresner's healthcare practice continues to grow both domestically and internationally, and we expect to see continued consolidation within this and other healthcare industry verticals."

The Dresner transaction team was led by W. Robert Friedman, Jr. (Managing Director), Mitchell Stern (Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group) and Paul Hoffman (Managing Director), and supported by Brian Schofield (Senior Vice President) and Nico Serventi (Analyst).

Founded in 1999, RMANJ is one of the largest and most successful IVF programs in the U.S. and flagship for the RMA network of practices. RMANJ has grown nearly 70 percent in new patients over the last five years. This far exceeds U.S. growth rate trends thanks to scientific innovations such as Comprehensive Chromosome Screening (CCS), a commitment to Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), and an overall evidence-based clinical paradigm that has generated IVF success rates well above the U.S. average for more than a decade.

Founded in 1990, under the leadership of Dr. Antonio Pellicer and Dr. José Remohí, IVI grew into a scientific and commercial leader in the field of reproductive endocrinology with numerous awards and innovations to its name. At the end 2016, the practice had 60 locations in 11 countries worldwide, and treated over 60,000 patients. IVI has clinics in Spain, Portugal, Italy, United Kingdom, Mexico, Panama, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, UAE, and India.

About Dresner Partners / IMAP

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 25 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world, including institutional private placements of debt and equity, merger and acquisitions advisory, financial restructuring & corporate turnarounds, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners is a member of IMAP, the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnership focused on the middle market. Founded in 1973, IMAP has more than 60 offices across the globe that work together seamlessly to deliver exceptional value to its clients. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com or http://www.imap.com/city?city=Chicago. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.