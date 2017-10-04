Dresner Partners Announced as Finalist for the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, international middle-market investment bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, as well as capital raising and valuations for closely-held, family-owned, public and sponsor-backed middle market companies, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Dresner Partners was named a finalist in two categories including Information Technology Deal of the Year and Cross Border Deal of the Year for its role in the Strategic Investment in Infutor Data Solutions Corporation by Norwest Venture Partners.

Dresner Partners has been selected from the nominees in the first stage of evaluation and the independent panel of judges will now focus their attention on the challenging task of selecting the ultimate award winners.

The winners for M&A Deal of the Year, Restructuring Deal of the Year, Cross-Border Deal of the Year, Corporate/Strategic Acquisition of the Year, Deal Financing of the Year, Sector Deals of the Year, Firms of the Year, M&A Product/Service of the Year, and M&A Professionals categories will be announced at the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala on Monday, November 13th at the Metropolitan Club in New York.

"Since the inception of the M&A Advisor Awards in 2002, we have been recognizing the leading dealmakers, firms and transactions. And each year we celebrate the creativity, perseverance and ingenuity of our industry's professionals," said David Fergusson, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of The M&A Advisor. "While our industry has undergone significant transformation since our first awards were presented 15 years ago, we are convinced, more than ever before, that M&A is a driving force of the economy. It is truly an honor for our firm to be able to recognize the contribution that the 2017 award finalists have made."

"We are excited to be named a finalist in 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Our deal for the Strategic Investment in Infutor Data Solutions Corporation by Norwest Venture Partners already received an award earlier this year, and we are pleased with the additional recognition it continues to receive," said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners.

For a detailed list of all of the Award Finalists for the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards, please CLICK HERE.

For more information, please visit www.maadvisor.com or contact The M&A Advisor at 212-951-1550.

About Dresner Partners / IMAP

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, international middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 25 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world, including institutional private placements of debt and equity, merger and acquisitions advisory, financial restructuring & corporate turnarounds, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners is a member of IMAP, the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnership focused on the middle market. In addition to its U.S. presence, Dresner Partners, through its IMAP partnership, maintains a well-established network of 60 international offices in over 35 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. In 2016, IMAP advisers completed 165 transactions worth over $4.8 billion. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com or http://www.imap.com/city?city=Chicago. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

About The M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions through the industry's leading publication. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier "think tank" and leadership organization for M&A, restructuring and financing professionals, providing a range of integrated services including: M&A Advisor Forums and Summits; M&A Advisor Market Intelligence; M&A.TV.; M&A Advisor Live; M&A Advisor Awards; and M&A Advisor Connects. For additional information about The M&A Advisor's leadership services visit www.maadvisor.com.