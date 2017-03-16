Drilling Continues to Impress

Down Dip Drilling Intersects 66.78g/t over 3.2m incl. 167g/t over 1.05m at Sugar Zone Deposit; Drilling at Middle Zone intersects 13.32 g/t over 3.85m

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX:HRT)(OTC:HRTFF)(FRANKFURT:H4O) Harte Gold is pleased to announce that diamond drilling on its 100% owned Sugar Zone Property located in White River Ontario, continues to generate positive results.

Two drill rigs are currently working on the Sugar Zone Deposit with an infill and step out drill program. The intention is to both, move the lower portion of the orebody from the Inferred Category to the Indicated Category requiring a drill hole spacing between 25 and 50 meters, and extend the orebody down dip to increase the resource at depth.

In the newly discovered Middle Zone, two drills are currently turning. Drilling has been on wide, 100 meter step outs with the intention of expanding the mineralized envelope and locating the interface between the mineralized envelope and the gabbro intrusion on the north edge of the Middle Zone.

Harte geologists expect the mineralized system continues north of the gabbro and may connect with the Wolf Zone. Please click the link to see Long Section below.

Sugar Zone Deposit: Down Dip Drilling - Resource Expansion

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) SZ-16-115 786.65 789.20 1.18 2.55 SZ-16-116 1048.75 1049.40 4.42 0.65 SZ-16-121 748.75 750.15 12.18 1.40 SZ-17-138

including 717.70

717.70 720.70

718.70 65.39

108.00 3.00

1.00 SZ-17-143

including 699.90

699.90 703.10

700.95 66.78

167.00 3.20

1.05

(core intersection lengths approximate 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen on samples >10 g/t)

Middle Zone Drilling: Resource Expansion

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) WZ-17-53 535.00 537.59 4.94 2.59 WZ-17-54 464.75 468.60 13.32 3.85 WZ-17-55* 900.10 900.79 0.11 0.69 WZ-17-56* 680.25 681.00 0.01 0.75 WZ-17-58 794.11 797.14 14.02 3.03

(core intersection lengths approximate 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen on samples >10 g/t) * Drillhole No. WZ-17-56 & WZ-17-56 were intruded by the gabbro intrusion referenced above

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone property where it has permitted a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample for the Sugar Zone Deposit. The Sugar Zone property is located 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. George A. Flach P. Geo, Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for Harte Gold and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

QA/QC Statement

The company has implemented a quality assurance and control ("QA/QC") program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Actlabs Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the company's core facilities in White River for future verification. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish.

