Drilling Permit Approved For Palmetto Gold Project - WSP Canada Inc. Retained For Resource Estimate and Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - ML Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:MLG)(FRANKFURT:XOVN.F) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") reports that it has received a positive decision on its application for drilling from 13 different locations at the Palmetto Gold Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The drilling permit will be finalized once the reclamation bond has been posted at the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Reno, NV. ML Gold anticipates beginning this drilling program in early March. The program is aimed to confirm and expand existing mineralized zones at the Palmetto Project, and will allow the Company to produce a first ever resource estimate on the property.

The Company also announces that it has retained WSP Canada Inc. (WSP) to complete the maiden resource estimate and technical report on the Palmetto Project. As a Canadian multinational, WSP is one of the world's leading engineering consulting firms. WSP has a comprehensive and skilled team that can determine the sustainability of investment opportunities and related assets for the Mining and Resource Industry. Their experienced multidisciplinary team of professionals can determine the engineering, geology, mining, infrastructure, transportation, financial, and operational sustainability of the targeted asset. WSP has been providing engineering services to the mining industry for over 20 years, in challenging environmental, temporal, and political conditions.

Andrew Bowering, Chairman of ML Gold comments "In today's fast moving markets ML Gold is moving quickly, implementing a thorough QA/QC and geotechnical program in tandem with drilling enabling a smooth transition into a resource estimate. We are excited about the upcoming drilling program and remain focused on building real ounces in one of the world's top mining districts."

ML Gold has worked with a visual graphics team to produce an overview video for the Palmetto Project. This video can be viewed on the Company's website under the Projects tab for the Palmetto Project or by following the link (www.mlgoldcorp.com/index.php/projects/palmetto) and clicking on the video.

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, and has supervised the technical information presented within this news release.

ABOUT ML GOLD CORP.

ML Gold Corp. is a Canadian listed company, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.mlgoldcorp.com.

ML GOLD CORP.

Andrew Bowering, Chairman

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, currency risks including the exchange rate of US$ for CDN$, changes in exploration costs and government royalties or taxes in Canada, the United States or other jurisdictions and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.