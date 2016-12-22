"Drink beer, smoke cigars" as a Connoisseur Experience

Advisor on beer & cigar pairings, and how to avoid "biggest beer mistakes"

EASTON, PA--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Cigar Advisor, the nation's premiere online cigar magazine, proudly serves cigar enthusiasts with a uniquely down-to-earth perspective on the enjoyment of premium cigars. The magazine has just released an informal guide to pairing cigars with craft beer, plus a debunking of the most common myths that are perpetuated to both cigar and beer enthusiasts alike -- titled "The 3 Biggest Mistakes of Pairing Cigars and Beer."

"It's amazing how much cigars and craft beer have in common...frightening, actually." That's Cigar Advisor Managing Editor John Pullo, who has just authored "2016 CA Report: The 3 Biggest Mistakes of Pairing Cigars and Beer." Just as the Cigar Boom consumed much of the 1990s and generated a spike in popularity and demand for handmade premium cigars, John argues that the same thing is happening to craft beer now: "we're in the midst of the Beer Boom. And much like wine and cigars before them, craft beers are now being examined with even more scrutiny…there are a number of similarities now between how cigars and beer are discussed and enjoyed, and even more to talk about when you're pairing cigars and beer together."

John notes a pattern through comparison -- "debunked myths, actually" -- that he believes hold just as true for beer as they do for cigars. "Since smokers know to avoid these cigar 'mistakes,' we can line them up next to some very similar misconceptions -- or beer 'mistakes' -- and prove how easy it really is for less-experienced cigar and beer lovers to actually come up with a top-notch cigar pairing with a beer." Pullo discusses the false truths behind "dark cigars are always strong," versus "dark beers have a higher ABV"; the quality of cigars and beers relative to their packaging (box or can), and the ability to taste flavors in premium tobacco and craft beer.

As for pairing cigars and beer together, John recommends it highly. "Craft beer has become an undeniable movement, and more of us are turning to a cold, handcrafted brew to enjoy alongside a smoke. Sure, each is tasty on its own -- but pairing them together elevates the flavor experience. The problem is, how do we know we're doing it right?" He recommends a look at the Famous Smoke Shop Beer & Cigar Pairing Guide to get some idea starters, or for cigar smokers to find a flavor profile they like -- and "try, try, try until you find one cigar in particular that grabs you. And when you find the right cigar or the right beer, look for complementary flavor notes in the other half of the cigar pairing that will complete the package."

