DriveScale Achieves Cloudera Certification; New Solution Vastly Simplifies Big Data Deployments

DriveScale's Software Composable Infrastructure Helps Cloudera Customers Save Money, Boost Agility and Build Big Data Clusters Easily

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - DriveScale, the leader in Software Composable Infrastructure (SCI) for modern workloads, announced that its solution has been certified on Cloudera Enterprise through the Cloudera Certified Technology Program, demonstrating that its SCI platform works seamlessly with Cloudera.

Cloudera provides the modern platform for machine learning and analytics, optimized for the cloud. The Cloudera Certified Technology Program was designed to make it easier for companies to acquire the right technologies for their business. By ensuring products certified in the program have been tested and validated to work with Cloudera's platform, Cloudera and its certified partners are accelerating innovation across the ecosystem.

DriveScale's certification provides Cloudera customers with a datacenter architecture that delivers the agility of the cloud with on-premises control and performance -- ultimately saving businesses money, increasing efficiency and making their infrastructure more responsive to users' needs. With DriveScale, IT operators can deploy independent pools of commodity compute and storage resources, and combine and recombine these resources as needed under software control to support new and changing application workloads.

"Cloudera Enterprise has established itself as the preeminent platform for customers looking to create business value out of their data," said Philippe Marinier, Vice President, Business Development at Cloudera. "DriveScale empowers customers with the agility of the cloud with an on-premise solution that drives efficiency within their infrastructure."

The Cloudera Certification process for DriveScale involved setting up a Cloudera cluster using industry standard servers, switches and JBODs (Just a Bunch Of Drives) connected via the DriveScale Adapter, a high performance SAS-to-Ethernet appliance that allows any drive to be easily and quickly attached to any server under software control. The cluster was set up using the Enterprise License of Cloudera on version 5.11. DriveScale worked closely with Cloudera's partner engineering organization to create a reference architecture that detailed the setup and the tests to be performed following Cloudera's guidelines. The testing included data creation, sorting, reading, writing, replication and resiliency.

"Building a big data cluster can be challenging. With DriveScale, IT administrators can more easily support cluster deployments of any size, derive improved utilization from their hardware and build a single resource pool for their big data applications," said S.K. Vinod, Vice President of Products at DriveScale. "Cloudera's certification of DriveScale allows customers to deploy their integrated solutions in a shorter time than is typically possible with homegrown solutions. Clusters that use Cloudera Enterprise, in conjunction with Cloudera Certified Technologies, also operate with lower risk and lower total cost of ownership. We are excited to help advance the Cloudera ecosystem and bring together the technologies needed to supercharge big data infrastructures."

About DriveScale

DriveScale is the leader in Software Composable Infrastructure for modern workloads. Our innovative data center solution empowers IT to disaggregate compute and storage resources and quickly and easily recompose them to meet the needs of the business. Enterprises can respond faster to changing application environments, maximize the efficiency of their assets, and save on equipment and operating expenses. DriveScale supports modern workloads such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, NoSQL, Cassandra, Docker, Kubernetes and other distributed applications at a fraction of the cost of alternative platforms. DriveScale, based in Sunnyvale, CA, is founded by technologists with deep roots in IT architecture that built enterprise-class systems for Cisco and Sun Microsystems. Investors include Pelion Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners and Ingrasys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foxconn. Visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.