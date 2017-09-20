DriveScale Announces New US Distribution Relationship with Promark

Distribution Deal Broadens DriveScale's Reach While Providing Promark Channel Partners with a Next-Generation Data Center Architecture for Big Data Workloads

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - DriveScale, the leader in delivering Software Composable Infrastructure (SCI) for modern workloads, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Promark Technology, a premier U.S.-focused, value added distributor (VAD) and wholly-owned subsidiary of Ingram Micro Inc., the world's largest technology distributor and global leader in IT supply-chain and mobile device lifecycle services.

Under the new agreement, Promark will distribute the DriveScale System to its growing base of channel partners in the United States. With the DriveScale System, Promark's channel will be able to offer customers a next-generation data center architecture that supports modern workloads such as Hadoop and other big data technologies. DriveScale's Software Composable Infrastructure brings the benefits of hyperscale computing, originally developed by companies like Google and Amazon, to mainstream enterprises operating their own data centers. With DriveScale, IT organizations can respond faster to changing application environments, maximize the efficiency of their assets and save on equipment and operating expenses.

"Promark has a proven track record in data center, storage and virtualization technologies. The team's expertise in storage distribution, combined with a focus on customer service, makes it an ideal fit for DriveScale and our SCI solution," said Gene Banman, CEO at DriveScale. "We look forward to working with Promark to expand our reach across the U.S. and to better meet the business needs of our channel partners."

"We're pleased to play a valued role within DriveScale's go-to-market strategy," said Dale Foster, executive director and general manager at Promark Technology. "We seek out relationships with companies developing innovative solutions that positively impact the success of our channel partners. DriveScale's SCI solution enables our channel partners to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their customers' data center, allowing them to operate with the agility and flexibility of the public cloud."

Connect with DriveScale

More information about DriveScale is available at www.drivescale.com

Follow DriveScale on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DriveScale_inc

Join DriveScale on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3742232/

Like DriveScale on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DriveScale/





About DriveScale

DriveScale is the leader in Software Composable Infrastructure for modern workloads. Our innovative data center solution empowers IT to disaggregate compute and storage resources and quickly and easily recompose them to meet the needs of the business. Enterprises can respond faster to changing application environments, maximize the efficiency of their assets, and save on equipment and operating expenses. DriveScale supports modern workloads such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, NoSQL, Cassandra, Docker, Kubernetes and other distributed applications at a fraction of the cost of alternative platforms. DriveScale, based in Sunnyvale, CA, is founded by technologists with deep roots in IT architecture that built enterprise-class systems for Cisco and Sun Microsystems. Investors include Pelion Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners and Ingrasys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foxconn. Visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.

About Promark Technology

Promark Technology, an Ingram Micro company, is one of the premier value added distributors (VADs) in the United States. Promark's core technology focus is distributing data storage and virtualization products and solutions through a two-tier distribution channel to value added resellers (VARs) and system integrators. Promark leverages its direct relationships with world class technology partners to provide solutions that meet the most demanding needs of its customers. Promark also offers a Public Sector Business Program that helps resellers navigate the government selling process and expand the reach of their Business. The program provides authorized resellers the ability to leverage Promark's GSA Schedule to market and sell products and solutions into both federal government and state and local organizations. Promark offers professional services in application integration, backup and recovery, network optimization, storage implementation and disaster recovery. To learn more about Promark Technology call 800.634.0255 or visit www.promarktech.com.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro is the world's largest wholesale technology distributor and a global leader in IT supply-chain and mobile device lifecycle services. As a vital link in the technology value chain, Ingram Micro creates sales and profitability opportunities for vendors and resellers through unique marketing programs, outsourced logistics and mobile solutions, technical support, financial services and product aggregation and distribution. The company is the only global broad-based IT distributor, serving approximately 160 countries on six continents with the world's most comprehensive portfolio of IT products and services. Visit IngramMicro.com.