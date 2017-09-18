DriveScale Customers Present Compelling Use Cases at Strata Data New York 2017

Clearsense and AppNexus to Discuss How DriveScale's Software Composable Infrastructure Enabled Move from AWS to On-Prem and Significant Decrease In Operations Workloads

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - (STRATA DATA CONF) -- DriveScale, the leader in delivering Software Composable Infrastructure (SCI) for modern workloads, today announced that Jimmy Hurff, CTO at Clearsense, a smart data organization that is re-imagining and simplifying data analytics to help healthcare organizations realize measurable value from their data, will speak at Strata Data Conference, taking place in New York City, September 25 - 28, 2017. In addition, DriveScale customer AppNexus, the world's leading independent advertising technology company, will appear on a live broadcast on theCUBE, Tuesday, September 26 at 4:00pm ET, also in New York.

DriveScale, Clearsense and AppNexus will join industry leaders, strategists, architects, developers and analysts spanning some of the world's most successful startups and largest enterprise organizations for four days of deep dives into emerging techniques and technologies, case studies and in-depth tutorials at Strata Data NY. Formerly known as Strata + Hadoop World, Strata Data Conference is where cutting-edge science and new business fundamentals intersect and attendees can "imagine the future."

Hurff will lead a Strata Data Conference Solutions Showcase talk focused on how Composable Infrastructure enabled Clearsense to move from AWS public cloud to an on-premises private cloud environment. Attendees will learn how Clearsense was able to create the elastic on-prem infrastructure needed to run the Hadoop workloads it had in the public cloud, with higher performance and at a much lower cost.

Ad tech giant AppNexus' platform serves billions of ads every day and needed a solution that would let the company scale its data center quickly and efficiently. Timothy Smith, SVP of Technical Operations at AppNexus, will discuss live on theCUBE how DriveScale's SCI technology helps his team significantly decrease operations workloads and reduce resources trapped in siloed clusters to meet its scalability and flexibility needs.

Clearsense Solutions Showcase

When: Wednesday, September 27 at 2:00pm - 2:10pm ET

Who/What: Clearsense's CTO Jimmy Hurff will lead a Solutions Showcase session titled, "Composable Infrastructure Helps Clearsense Move From Public to Private Cloud"

Topic: Clearsense CTO Jimmy Hurff will describe the challenges faced running the company's Hadoop cluster in the public cloud, and how DriveScale's Software Composable Infrastructure helped them move to a private infrastructure while saving significant costs and maintaining the cloud-like agility they were used to.

Where: Solutions Showcase Theater; Strata Data NY; September 25-28, Javits Center, New York, NY

AppNexus on theCUBE

When: Tuesday, September 26 at 4:00pm ET

Who/What: Tim Smith, AppNexus SVP of Technical Operations, will discuss how DriveScale helped his team reduce underutilized resources trapped in silos while easing operational workloads.

Where: Live broadcast at Pillars37 in New York City on SiliconANGLE's theCUBE, the world's leading live interview show covering enterprise tech, innovation and the people who imagine, create and implement the technologies that are changing our world. Watch it live here.

Meet DriveScale at Strata Data

DriveScale's Software Composable Infrastructure can provide the most effective use of private cloud investments, while also providing the flexible provisioning capabilities that data center operators have become accustomed to with public cloud services. Stop by Booth #233 at Strata Data NY to meet DriveScale and learn more.

About Clearsense

Clearsense is a smart data organization based in Jacksonville, Florida that is re-imagining and simplifying data analytics to help healthcare organizations realize measurable value from their data. Our world-class team combines extensive data science expertise with clinical and operational heritage to deliver a solution that is cutting edge in design, but fully understanding of the unique needs of healthcare in its application.

About AppNexus

AppNexus is an internet technology company that enables and optimizes the real-time sale and purchase of digital advertising. Our powerful, real-time decisioning platform supports core products that enable publishers to maximize yield; and marketers and agencies to harness data and machine learning to deliver intelligent and customized campaigns. For more information, follow us at @AppNexus or visit us at appnexus.com

About DriveScale

DriveScale is the leader in Software Composable Infrastructure for modern workloads. Our innovative data center solution empowers IT to disaggregate compute and storage resources and quickly and easily recompose them to meet the needs of the business. Enterprises can respond faster to changing application environments, maximize the efficiency of their assets, and save on equipment and operating expenses. DriveScale supports modern workloads such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, NoSQL, Cassandra, Docker, Kubernetes and other distributed applications at a fraction of the cost of alternative platforms. DriveScale, based in Sunnyvale, CA, is founded by technologists with deep roots in IT architecture that built enterprise-class systems for Cisco and Sun Microsystems. Investors include Pelion Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners and Ingrasys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foxconn. Visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.