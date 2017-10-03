DriveScale Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Alan Butler as VP of Global Alliances and Business Development, New Advisor Herb Cunitz

Latest Additions Bring Decades of Industry and Sales Experience to Help Drive Global Sales and Go-to-Market Strategy

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - DriveScale, the leader in delivering Software Composable Infrastructure (SCI) for modern workloads, today announced it has appointed Alan Butler as VP of Global Alliances and Business Development and Herb Cunitz as a new advisor. Both Butler and Cunitz have joined the DriveScale team to help the company expand its reach and go-to-market strategy during a time of rapid growth.

Butler joins the DriveScale team with more than 30 years of experience in global sales and business development. Most recently, he served as managing director of Enterprise Channel Sales and Alliances at Dell EMC, where he led enterprise solutions and strategic sales efforts for Dell's Global Systems Integrator, with a focus on engagements with leading ISVs and OEMs. In his role at DriveScale, Butler will be responsible for global business development -- broadening existing relationships with ISVs and OEMs and expanding its ecosystem to additional leading organizations and global integrators.

"Core data center infrastructure is in need of a serious upgrade -- and has been for at least the last decade. DriveScale brings a solution to the table that finally solves some of the biggest challenges enterprise organizations face when dealing with large-scale data projects and modern workloads such as Hadoop," Butler said. "The problems that DriveScale is solving, combined with deep engineering expertise and strong leadership, are indicators of high potential growth. I look forward to working with the team to develop a strong ecosystem of partners and continue to expand the company's reach across the globe."

As a member of DriveScale's advisory board, Cunitz brings more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience in enterprise software, including four years as president of Hortonworks. In addition to advising several emerging software companies, Cunitz previously helped three companies -- Hortonworks, Vitria and Viasoft -- go public, and guided two companies -- SpringSource and Savvion -- through successful acquisitions. Cunitz will advise DriveScale on best practices for growing and managing the company's go-to-market operations, which include sales, marketing, services, channels and operations.

"I'm always looking for the next big thing in data, software and infrastructure," Cunitz said. "When making the decision to join a company's advisory board, I look not only at the innovative technology, but also the team and the potential market size. DriveScale's solution has the opportunity to build on the foundation laid by companies, such as Hortonworks and Cloudera, for managing data through large-scale storage and processing platforms. By doing so, it can ultimately revolutionize how businesses create, ingest and analyze their data. I look forward to helping DriveScale find its niche in the market and achieve rapid customer growth."

"Both Alan and Herb have strong, proven track records of successfully leading go-to-market strategies at a broad range of companies, from emerging technology startups to well-known, established enterprises and will play a vital role as we enter our next phase of growth," said Gene Banman, CEO at DriveScale.

About DriveScale

DriveScale is the leader in Software Composable Infrastructure for modern workloads. Our innovative data center solution empowers IT to disaggregate compute and storage resources and quickly and easily recompose them to meet the needs of the business. Enterprises can respond faster to changing application environments, maximize the efficiency of their assets, and save on equipment and operating expenses. DriveScale supports modern workloads such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, NoSQL, Cassandra, Docker, Kubernetes and other distributed applications at a fraction of the cost of alternative platforms. DriveScale, based in Sunnyvale, CA, is founded by technologists with deep roots in IT architecture that built enterprise-class systems for Cisco and Sun Microsystems. Investors include Pelion Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners and Ingrasys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foxconn. Visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.