DriveScale Fall Edition 2017 Delivers Key Customer-Driven Advancements in its Software Composable Infrastructure Platform

Innovations Ensure Mission Critical Resiliency, and Easy and Efficient Cluster Expansion

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - DriveScale, the leader in delivering Software Composable Infrastructure (SCI) for modern workloads, today announced the release of the Fall Edition 2017. Driven by the DriveScale Customer Council and customer deployments, the latest version features several key advancements. These include enhancements to optimize use of open source Apache Hadoop file system (HDFS) that improve mission-critical resiliency, new additions to the software management console that allow for "one-stop cluster creation" with QuickCluster, and the ability to add additional servers and disks for fast and easy scaling of the cluster.

"With DriveScale, IT and data business leaders move faster and with greater agility, and they can spend more time on new initiatives. The latest capabilities in our Fall Edition solve real-world challenges faced by enterprises as they tackle modern workloads," said S.K. Vinod, Vice President of Product Management at DriveScale. "We deeply value and understand our customers' business needs and are excited to see our customers gaining immediate value from their DriveScale deployments. Consistent and open communication with our users on current and future product capabilities, as well as higher-level business challenges, is a significant driver of our success in adapting quickly to their needs and building a platform for today's data landscape."

"Everyone I have met at DriveScale, from the CEO down, has a singular focus on the customer and the customers' needs. Our success is clearly as critical to them as it is to us. They provided great support from initial proof-of-concept through production deployment. We are very happy with our decision to use DriveScale," said Tim Smith, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations, AppNexus.

The 2017 Fall Edition of the DriveScale System includes:

Improved mission-critical resiliency with the new HDFS plugin that achieves optimal composability within the storage racks by allowing for the introduction of storage groups. This improves the resilience throughout an organization's data center infrastructure, and ultimately, ensures the availability of company data in the case of a server failure.

with the new HDFS plugin that achieves optimal composability within the storage racks by allowing for the introduction of storage groups. This improves the resilience throughout an organization's data center infrastructure, and ultimately, ensures the availability of company data in the case of a server failure. One-stop cluster creation with QuickCluster which improves the overall user experience and enables users to quickly and efficiently create a cluster via the new setup wizard. Organizations can now create a new cluster without first being required to set up node or cluster templates.

which improves the overall user experience and enables users to quickly and efficiently create a cluster via the new setup wizard. Organizations can now create a new cluster without first being required to set up node or cluster templates. Fast and easy scaling of the cluster with enhancements to the software console that allow for easy additions of servers and storage to an existing cluster, making it easier to scale as the needs of the cluster evolve.





Software Composable Infrastructure (SCI) is the underlying innovation in the DriveScale System, and it is the key to unlocking the promise of big data for mainstream enterprises. It enables organizations to combine compute and storage resources into "physical" servers and clusters in any ratio needed to meet the demands of modern workloads. With tightly integrated software and hardware components, SCI provides data center administrators with the efficiency, economics and security enjoyed by hyperscale companies, like Google and Amazon, as well as the agility and elasticity of the public cloud, ultimately ensuring that critical resources are no longer trapped in silos.

The Fall Edition is available immediately.

DriveScale and its breakthrough SCI technology have been recognized with multiple awards and industry honors, including being named a 2017 CRN Emerging Vendor in Big Data, an IDC Innovator for Composable/ Software-Defined Infrastructure, winner of the Neuralytix Distinguished Innovator Award, an EMA Vendor to Watch and one of three finalists in Big Data for the 2017 Ventana Research Digital Innovations Award.

About DriveScale

DriveScale is the leader in Software Composable Infrastructure for modern workloads. Our innovative data center solution empowers IT to disaggregate compute and storage resources and quickly and easily recompose them to meet the needs of the business. Enterprises can respond faster to changing application environments, maximize the efficiency of their assets, and save on equipment and operating expenses. DriveScale supports modern workloads such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, NoSQL, Cassandra, Docker, Kubernetes and other distributed applications at a fraction of the cost of alternative platforms. DriveScale, based in Sunnyvale, CA, is founded by technologists with deep roots in IT architecture that built enterprise-class systems for Cisco and Sun Microsystems. Investors include Pelion Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners and Ingrasys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foxconn. Visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.