DriveScale Named a Vendor to Watch by Enterprise Management Associates for Its Private Cloud Infrastructure Provisioning and Management Solution

Recognition Validates DriveScale's Approach to Helping Data Center Managers Build a Secure Private Cloud, with the Flexibility, Lower Cost and Efficiency of the Public Cloud

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - DriveScale, the company that is pioneering flexible, scale-out computing for the enterprise using standard servers and commodity storage, today announced that it has been named a Vendor to Watch by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading industry analyst firm that provides deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. Vendors to Watch are companies that tackle previously unaddressed problems in order to produce unique customer value. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to delivering the elastic quality of the public cloud with the security, performance and control of an on-premises fix within the data center.

With the rising popularity of server virtualization, traditional approaches such as proprietary hardware and software of SAN-based storage systems are too complicated for IT administrators to manage. To meet scaling needs for changing data center environments, enterprises are forced to use commodity servers with storage directly attached -- limiting storage capacity and eliminating flexibility in instances where enterprises need to add more storage or compute to their infrastructure on the fly.

"There is a very clear need in the market for a solution that enables enterprises to efficiently deploy a scale-out infrastructure to meet demands of a changing digital landscape," said Jim Miller, computer storage and hyper-converged industry analyst at EMA. "DriveScale is the first to offer a distinct solution that delivers all of the cost and simplicity advantages of commodity servers, with the independence and scalability of SAN storage. In decoupling storage and compute, DriveScale enables each to scale independently from one another, without under or over provisioning either resource."

EMA has named DriveScale a Vendor to Watch for its novel approach that increases flexibility and efficiency -- allowing IT administrators to respond to use needs immediately. By offering a new way for data center managers to control, manage and scale their data center infrastructure, DriveScale allows organizations to respond faster to changing conditions, while also reducing costs.

"We are honored to be named an EMA Vendor to Watch. Our team approaches the challenge of developing flexible, scale out architecture for mainstream enterprises from our collective decades of industry experience cultivated during tenures at Cisco UCS Systems, Sun Microsystems, Silicon Image and more -- addressing the demonstrable need to effectively scale compute and storage," said Gene Banman, CEO of DriveScale. "This recognition from industry experts at EMA validates our team's dedication to solving the complexity issues present in today's dynamic data center environments."

About DriveScale

DriveScale is leading the charge in bringing hyperscale computing capabilities to mainstream enterprises. Its composable data center architecture transforms rigid data centers into flexible and responsive scale-out deployments. Using DriveScale, data center administrators can deploy independent pools of commodity compute and storage resources, automatically discover available assets, and combine and recombine these resources as needed. The solution is provided via a set of on-premises and SaaS tools that coordinate between multiple levels of infrastructure. With DriveScale, companies can more easily support Hadoop deployments of any size as well as other modern application workloads. DriveScale is founded by a team with deep roots in IT architecture and that has built enterprise-class systems such as Cisco UCS and Sun UltraSparc. Based in Sunnyvale, California, the company was founded in 2013. Investors include Pelion Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners and Ingrasys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foxconn. For more information, visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) is a leading industry analyst firm that provides deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help its clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals and IT vendors at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com. You can also follow EMA on Twitter or Facebook.