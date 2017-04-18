DriveScale Teams Up With AE Business Solutions to Simplify Hadoop Infrastructures via Disaggregation

AE Business Solutions Brings Proven Infrastructure Design and Implementation Expertise to Enterprise Companies Throughout the Midwest

SUNNYVALE, CA and MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - DriveScale, the pioneer of disaggregated infrastructure for Hadoop, and AE Business Solutions (AE), a leading IT integration and consulting company, today announced a new partnership to deliver flexible Hadoop infrastructure for enterprise clients in the Midwest. The partnership will further empower customers to maximize their Hadoop investments by reducing infrastructure costs and complexity while gaining actionable insight into their data assets.

AE Business Solutions is committed to strategically expanding its portfolio with the right partners to provide customers with powerful scale-out solutions, and has added DriveScale to a select list of chosen IT partners with proven records of accomplishment in driving cost savings and meeting business goals. Through this strategic partnership, AE will include DriveScale's proven disaggregated architecture solutions in its infrastructure portfolio.

"We seek out partnerships with best-of-breed solutions providers that deliver competitive differentiation for our customers, simplify IT architectures and reduce overhead," said Michael Johnson, director of Business Intelligence & Analytics at AE Business Solutions. "We're thrilled to partner with DriveScale and bring their vision of disaggregated Hadoop architecture to our customers."

AE Business Solutions joins DriveScale's growing network of channel partners to enable customers to enhance Hadoop infrastructure scalability, solve efficiency issues and ultimately to simplify scale-out operations. By implementing the DriveScale System, enterprise organizations are able to build a single resource pool for big data and Hadoop that enables 3x-better utilization of hardware resources compared to alternatives and allows administrators to recompose storage and compute resources on the fly.

"We look forward to working closely with AE to deliver exceptional and efficient solutions to more clients," said Howard Doherty, vice president of Sales at DriveScale. "This partnership builds on our vision to allow enterprises to grow their Hadoop environment use cases across all vertical markets while maintaining existing data center hardware and the performance level of data applications."

To learn more about the partnership, please contact AE Business Solutions (Michael.johnson@aebs.com) or DriveScale vice president of Sales Howard Doherty (howard.doherty@drivescale.com)

About AE Business Solutions

AE Business Solutions is a leading IT Integration and Consulting Company serving enterprise organizations throughout the Midwest. Our mission is to provide our clients with the right combination of information technology and people to deliver innovative solutions that create a competitive advantage for their organization. When you invest in technology or consulting with AE Business Solutions, you gain a partnership with a company that is dedicated to your success and committed to the long-term support and service of your technology investment.

About DriveScale

DriveScale is leading the charge in bringing hyperscale computing capabilities to mainstream enterprises. Its composable data center architecture transforms rigid data centers into flexible and responsive scale-out deployments. Using DriveScale, data center administrators can deploy independent pools of commodity compute and storage resources, automatically discover available assets, and combine and recombine these resources as needed. The solution is provided via a set of on-premises and SaaS tools that coordinate between multiple levels of infrastructure. With DriveScale, companies can more easily support Hadoop deployments of any size as well as other modern application workloads. DriveScale is founded by a team with deep roots in IT architecture and that has built enterprise-class systems such as Cisco UCS and Sun UltraSparc. Based in Sunnyvale, California, the company was founded in 2013. Investors include Pelion Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners and Ingrasys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foxconn. For more information, visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.