Driving Sales Executive Summit Invites Outsell to Present on 'Marketing Insights and Attribution' at Annual Gathering of Auto Dealer Execs

Outsell customer Oxmoor Auto Group to co-present in session on marketing attribution

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Outsell, which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, announced today that its President Bryan Harwood has been invited to speak at the upcoming Driving Sales Executive Summit (DSES) event, taking place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, October 22-24, 2017. Harwood's session, titled, "Marketing Insights and Attribution -- Are Your Metrics in Alignment?" also features Outsell customer Chip Alvey, Corporate Operations Supervisor at Oxmoor Auto Group, and takes place on October 22 from 4:00-4:40 pm PT.

Attendees will:

Gain a better understanding of marketing attribution models and how to apply them to their dealership's marketing strategies

Receive a checklist of items to discuss at their next marketing meeting that address what their team can do now to best optimize dealership data

Learn directly from a dealer about how they successfully use new attribution models and marketing strategies to better track their online efforts and improve overall customer engagement

Who: Speakers: Bryan Harwood, President, Outsell and Chip Alvey, Corporate Operations Supervisor, Oxmoor Auto Group What: "Marketing Insights and Attribution -- Are Your Metrics in Alignment?" Where: Driving Sales Executive Summit (DSES), the Bellagio, Las Vegas When: Sunday, October 22, 2017 from 4:00-4:40 pm PT

