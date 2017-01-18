Drobo Announces Availability of DroboPix for Android Mobile Devices

The DroboPix App allows 5N and B810n owners a seamless way to automatically upload their videos and photos from any Android and iOS device

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Drobo™, the maker of award winning storage solutions for businesses, professionals and consumers, today launched the Android version of their photo and video upload app, DroboPix, as part of the company's continuing efforts to bring simple, safe and secure solutions to its customers.

DroboPix is part of the myDrobo suite of applications that automatically uploads and organizes mobile photos and videos. The iOS version was launched last year, and development of the Android version started soon after a surge of customer requests. The DroboPix app allows 5N and B810n owners the ability to upload photos and videos seamlessly to their Drobo when within range of their local Wi-Fi network. The geolocation verification and usage of the user's Wi-Fi adds two layers of security, while the transfer over Wi-Fi conserves battery power and cellular data usage.

"DroboPix availability on Android devices reinforces our commitment to simple, safe and smart storage solutions that make our customers more productive, and preserve simplicity," said Mihir Shah, Drobo CEO. "We initially launched DroboPix for iOS devices, but the high customer demand from Android users and the increasing need for managing mobile content makes this app a must have with Drobo NAS products."

Focus on Customer Requirements and Ease of Use

Drobo is dedicated to extending the functionality of Drobo devices, and the Android version of DroboPix allows more Drobo users a simple way to back up their mobile photos and videos. As with all Drobo solutions, DroboPix continues the tradition of preserving simplicity, safety and security of user data. Drobo's myDrobo suite of applications creates a storage solution that can keep pace with a user's needs while providing access to data seamless and secure. Learn more about DroboPix and the myDrobo suite of applications by visiting www.drobo.com/mydrobo-platform/.

Availability

DroboPix is currently available for free to 5N and B810n owners on the Drobo Dashboard. The Android app is now available in the Play Store and the iOS app is available in the App Store.

About Drobo

Drobo makes award-winning storage arrays that provide an unprecedented combination of data protection, expandability, and ease of use. Based on the patented and proven BeyondRAID™ technology, Drobo delivers the best storage experience ever for hundreds of thousands of consumers, professionals, and businesses. For more information, visit our site.

Drobo, BeyondRAID, and the Drobo logo are trademarks of Drobo, Inc., which may be registered in some jurisdictions. All other trademarks used belong to their respective owners.