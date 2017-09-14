Drobo Celebrates 10 Years of Simple, Safe, and Smart Storage Solutions

Join the 10-Year Celebration With Giveaways, Exclusive Interviews and More

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Drobo is celebrating 10 years of providing innovative data solutions to hundreds of thousands of creators, businesses and home users around the world. The 10 Years of Drobo celebration will run from September 18th-27th and will include daily giveaways, a special Drobo Store promotion, exclusive Facebook Live interviews and more.

To participate in the daily giveaways, visit Drobo's Facebook Page to enter to win prizes such as a Drobo 5N2, a DJI Phantom 3 Drone, a Lowepro bag and much more. Starting on September 19th through the 20th, only on the U.S. Drobo Store, a free limited edition Drobo T-shirt will be included with every Drobo purchased. The first Facebook Live interview will be with Drobo founder Geoff Barrall on Friday, September 15th at 11am PDT. Viewers will learn about how the idea of simple, safe, and smart storage came about.

"In 10 years, Drobo's innovative technology has revolutionized the storage industry with products based on our patented BeyondRAID™ technology, which provides storage easy enough for anyone to use," said Drobo CEO, Mihir Shah. "Our team strives to provide the best storage experience and we are excited to be able to share this celebration with our fans, customers and partners."

Accelerating the Pace of Innovation

Drobo's unique BeyondRAID™ technology, has established Drobo as a leader in the storage industry. Over the last two years, Drobo has leveraged its BeyondRAID technology into eight new products -- twice the number produced in its first eight years. Looking to the future, Drobo is poised to deliver on its growth strategy with continued innovation and products designed with a laser focus on providing the best customer experience.

Join Drobo's 10 Year Celebration Information: http://www.drobo.com/10yearsofDrobo

Thank you to our sponsors who have been with us over the past 10 years: Seagate, Lowepro, BorrowLenses, KelbyOne, Jeff Cable Photography, J. Christina Photography Tools, and Current Photographer.

About Drobo

Drobo makes award-winning storage solutions that provide an unprecedented combination of data protection, expandability, and ease of use. Based on the patented and proven BeyondRAID™ technology, Drobo delivers the best storage experience ever for hundreds of thousands of consumers, professionals, and businesses. For more information, visit our site.

