Drobo Launches Next Era of Storage Solutions With the 5N2 NAS

The Drobo 5N2 brings a revolutionary storage solution for the connected home or small office environment

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Today, Drobo is launching the revolutionary 5N2, the fastest 5 Bay Drobo NAS with expanded functionality that includes the advanced technology features of Drobo's enterprise level products. The 5N2 is built with Drobo's patented BeyondRAID™ technology to meet the demanding data storage requirements of connected home users, media professionals and small businesses. The 5N2 has an impressive list of customer centric, industry-leading features such as:

Two, One Gigabit Ethernet ports for unparalleled performance

Upgraded processor for increased speed and throughput

DroboDR, the Simplest to use Disaster Recovery (DR) solution available

2x Performance boost over the original 5N with port-bonding enabled

Two Year Warranty

DroboApps for turn-key applications and file management support

Designed From the Ground up for Connected Homes and SMBs

The 5N2 is perfect for the connected home and Small to Medium Businesses (SMBs) who want a simple, safe, and smart storage solution. The 5N2 has secure remote access and enterprise level DroboDR functionality. The 5N2 also includes access to DroboApps, which extends the functionality of Drobo NAS devices. Applications such as DroboAccess (private cloud solution) and DroboPix (mobile pictures and video management) allow users both privacy and security of their data on a Drobo they own -- unlike public cloud solutions.

"The team at Drobo is working hard to deliver on the commitments we have made to customers, partners and ourselves," said Mihir Shah, CEO of Drobo. "Our customers have been asking for our enterprise level technology in our 5 bay NAS products and the 5N2 delivers just that, at a cost effective price. We strive to be the storage company that is laser focused on our customers' requirements."

Superior Performance With Disaster Recovery

The 5N2 is the fastest 5 bay network attached Drobo ever. This allows for superior performance for data intensive applications that most connected homes and small businesses have. To ensure data is safe, the 5N2 also comes with the DroboDR software solution developed by Drobo. With DroboDR, users can set up a pair of 5N2s to make an offsite copy of data. DroboDR is simple to setup and manage and replicates data to another 5N2, ensuring availability in case of disaster. Furthermore, the remote 5N2 stores all user account information, resulting in a quick and painless recovery with a single click in the Drobo Dashboard. The Drobo 5N2 also comes with an internal battery that protects against data loss during a power outage.

Customer Driven Focus

The 5N2 is the 7th new product introduced after the company underwent an acquisition and management change in 2015. Drobo is committed to introducing innovative products that preserve simplicity and customer confidence. The 5N2 includes a two-year warranty to extend peace of mind for users.

The 5N2 is the easiest to use NAS on the market today with automation usually reserved for more expensive solutions. This ease of use is what customers expect from Drobo's award-winning focus on simplicity. This is evident in Drobo's unique features such as:

Internal battery back-up for zero data loss during a power outage

Expandability with any size disk

Award winning ease of use setup and management dashboard

mSATA cache for speedy access to frequently used data

Ability to mix and match any size HDD's and SSD's

Price and Customer Loyalty Program

The Drobo 5N2 is available today at an MSRP of $499 USD through www.drobostore.com and select channel partners.

Drobo is offering Drobo FS and 5N customers a $50 USD discount when they purchase a new Drobo 5N2 through www.drobostore.com.

US customers will also receive a limited edition GelaSkin if purchased on the US Drobo Store. The limited edition GelaSkin offer and $50 rebate are valid until April 4th, 2017 or while supplies last.

Contact marketing@drobo.com for more information.

About Drobo

Drobo makes award-winning storage solutions that provide an unprecedented combination of data protection, expandability, and ease of use. Based on the patented and proven BeyondRAID™ technology, Drobo delivers the best storage experience ever for hundreds of thousands of consumers, professionals, and businesses. For more information, visit our site.

Drobo, BeyondRAID, and the Drobo logo are trademarks of Drobo, Inc., which may be registered in some jurisdictions. All other trademarks used belong to their respective owners.