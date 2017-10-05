Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Announces Common Shares to Be Offered in Quebec

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) -

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CSE:FLT)(CSE:FLT.CN)(CNSX:FLT) ("Drone Delivery" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has expanded the offering jurisdictions for its previously announced $15 million bought deal offering of common shares (the "Offering") to include the Province of Quebec. All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged.

