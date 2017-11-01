Drug Name Development: The Regulatory Changes to Know About & How to Prepare for a Successful 2018, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - Did you know every 6-month delay to launch can mean an average loss of $100 million[1]? Depending on the market you're looking to launch a product in, or what phase your drug sits in development, there are different regulatory factors and milestones you need to be aware of. When it comes to naming your asset, you need a partner to guide you through these milestones to develop the best regulatory submission strategy.

In 2017, the FDA introduced new guidance for naming biosimilars and biologics[2], and the EMA made changes to their name review schedule that will impact submission deadlines and planning[3]. This year, the industry began to understand the impact Health Canada's 2015 naming guidance is having on drug name approvals.

But how do these changes affect your trade name development and regulatory name submission strategies?

During this webinar you will learn about securing drug name approvals from three major regulatory bodies:

FDA Overview of the 2017 guidance for non-proprietary naming of biological products Prospective Naming vs. Retrospective Naming of Biologicals Helps ensure your tradename will gain regulatory approval

EMA Recent changes to the EMA NRG review schedule and how this impacts your asset's timeline Recommendations for successful name submissions with the EMA NRG

Health Canada Insights from two years after Health Canada released the agency's updated naming guidance, including best practices and recommendations moving forward

Preparing for 2018 and best practices to set up your name submissions for success

