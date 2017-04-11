Druva Achieves Major Milestone in FedRAMP Certification

Druva Cloud Data Protection Solution to Reach "In Process" Status

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Druva, the leader in cloud data protection and information management, today announced that Druva inSync has attained FedRAMP "In Process" status. This achievement demonstrates Druva's continued commitment to upholding stringent security requirements for federal government agencies while providing a single pane of glass for managing data availability and information governance across endpoints and cloud applications.

"Federal agencies are increasingly leveraging the public cloud as a result of the U.S. government's cloud-first policy. However, security has historically been a barrier to adoption," said Sean Doherty, Analyst at 451 Research. "With the FedRAMP process, agencies now have confidence in selecting cloud vendors. Achieving FedRAMP 'In Process' status for Druva inSync means that more agencies are able to meet diverse information governance needs in a cloud environment, while complying with the strict security standards of FISMA."

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that helps agencies vet the security of cloud solutions. It provides a standardized method of assessing, authorizing and monitoring cloud products and solutions, making it easier for the agencies to adopt technologies that will help employees become more productive while staying secure.

Druva inSync is one of only 60 solutions with the FedRAMP "In Process" designation and is moving toward achieving Authority to Operate (ATO) status. Reaching this full certification milestone further strengthens Druva's already impressive security credentials. Druva inSync is built on the FedRAMP authorized Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud to align with agency regulations and adhere to compliance standards such as FIPS 140-2, HIPAA and more.

"As a cloud-native data protection solution with FedRAMP 'In Process' status, we're looking forward to continuing to help agencies simplify the complexity of managing and protecting end-user and cloud application data," said Dave Packer, Vice President of Corporate and Product Marketing at Druva. "We are actively progressing toward full FedRAMP ATO status so that we can further support government agencies in their mission to safeguard agency data."

"Embracing modern data protection poses unique challenges for federal, state and local government agencies and contractors, especially when it comes to security requirements and cloud deployments," said Andrew Nielsen, Chief Trust Officer at Druva. "By continuing to pursue FedRAMP ATO, Druva inSync will enable government organizations to overcome these barriers and leverage a cloud-native offering that delivers security and operational efficiency out of the box."

