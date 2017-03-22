Druva and Carahsoft Deliver Cloud Data Protection to the Public Sector

Druva inSync Now Available on Carahsoft's GSA Schedule and SEWP Contracts

SUNNYVALE, CA and RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Druva, the leader in cloud data protection and information management, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the trusted government IT solutions provider, today announced that Carahsoft will serve as Druva's public sector distribution partner. Under this agreement, Carahsoft will proactively market and sell Druva inSync, the company's flagship cloud data protection and information management solution, which Carahsoft will make available to the public sector and its reseller ecosystem via Carahsoft's SEWP contracts. The solution enables agencies to securely manage data protection and information governance across endpoints and cloud applications with unparalleled ease and sophistication.

"Today's public sector organizations require the highest levels of security and data privacy. In addition to the best technologies, the need to operate in a secure cloud environment and adhere to standards such as FIPS 140 is a unique and demanding need," said Dave Packer, Vice President of Corporate and Product Marketing at Druva. "Whether part of the federal, state or local government, organizations now require data solutions that are compliant with the latest regulations and deliver the most cutting edge technologies. With the Druva and Carahsoft partnership, the public sector can now easily and assuredly protect their users' valuable data while adhering to all regulations and compliance requirements."

Embracing modern data protection poses a unique set of challenges for federal, state and local government agencies and contractors, especially when it comes to security requirements and cloud deployments. Druva inSync enables government organizations to overcome these barriers, delivering a U.S. government-compliant cloud environment that adheres to FIPS and ITAR regulations. Moreover, Druva inSync is built on AWS GovCloud which is a FISMA and FedRAMP compliant infrastructure that keeps data protected around the clock.

Druva provides an integrated Cloud Information Management solution that unifies data protection and governance to provide increased data visibility and manageability across laptops, PCs, smart devices and cloud applications (e.g., Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite and Box). Its flagship product Druva inSync allows agencies to have a single data control panel for backup/recovery, compliance monitoring, federated search, anomaly detection and eDiscovery processes across these endpoints and cloud applications. Organizations are able to alleviate data risks and simplify business processes without impacting employee productivity.

"With the addition of Druva inSync to our data protection offerings, we are able to deliver a complete solution in user data backup and management, and provide our government customers and reseller partners with a capability that increases the visibility and availability of cloud data, while reducing risk, complexity and cost," said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President at Carahsoft. "We are especially excited about the security of their cloud application, which is FIPS 140 validated with AWS GovCloud availability, as well as Druva's ability to provide a restore solution for endpoints and cloud applications that can be done at any time, even during an attack."

Druva InSync is available immediately via Carahsoft's SEWP Contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact Carahsoft at 703-889-9818; or register for a complimentary webcast titled, "Protect Data in the Era of Modern IT," being held April 4, 2017 at 11am ET.

Click here for more information about how Druva inSync can securely manage data protection and information governance across endpoints and cloud applications for your organization.

About Druva

Druva is the leader in cloud data protection and information management, leveraging the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to protect, preserve and discover information -- dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it.

Druva's award-winning solutions intelligently collect data, and unify backup, disaster recovery, archival and governance capabilities onto a single, optimized data set. As the industry's fastest growing data protection provider, Druva is trusted by over 4,000 global organizations and protects over 25 PB of data. Learn more at www.druva.com and join the conversation at twitter.com/druvainc.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the trusted Government IT solutions provider. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Symantec, Veritas, EMC, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, HPE Software, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and SmartCEO. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.