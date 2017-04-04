Druva to Discuss Cloud Data Protection and Information Management at the ISACA Silicon Valley Spring Conference

Druva's Chief Trust Officer Shares How Enterprises Benefit from a Cloud-First Approach to eDiscovery and Data Governance

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Druva, the leader in cloud data protection and information management, today announced Andrew Nielsen, chief trust officer at Druva, will join top governance and privacy experts at the ISACA Silicon Valley Spring Conference, set to take place April 6-7, 2017 in Santa Clara, Calif. Nielsen will present a session titled, "Leveraging the Cloud & Technology to Accelerate Your eDiscovery Process."

With today's increasingly fragmented data and growing pressures of compliance and legal scrutiny, enterprises must rethink how to best manage information to lower data risks. In this session, Nielsen will discuss how enterprises benefit from a cloud-first approach to data protection and information governance. He will share how moving to the cloud can help reduce the risks that exist around eDiscovery, both on the cost and the data management sides.

What: ISACA SV Spring Conference 2017

Who: Andrew Nielsen, Chief Trust Officer, Druva

Sessions:

Panel - Important Issues Around Conference Theme of Data Security Breaches -- Are You Prepared?: Thursday, April 6, 2017, 4:15 - 5:15 a.m. PST

Leveraging the Cloud & Technology to Accelerate Your eDiscovery Process: Friday, April 7, 2017, 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. PST

Where: Biltmore Hotel and Suites, Santa Clara, Calif.

To learn more about Druva and eDiscovery, visit https://www.druva.com/solutions/endpoint-ediscovery/.

About Druva

Druva is the leader in cloud data protection and information management, leveraging the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to protect, preserve and discover information -- dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it.

Druva's award-winning solutions intelligently collect data, and unify backup, disaster recovery, archival and governance capabilities onto a single, optimized data set. As the industry's fastest growing data protection provider, Druva is trusted by over 4,000 global organizations and protects over 25 PB of data. Learn more at www.druva.com and join the conversation at www.twitter.com/druvainc.