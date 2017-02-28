Druva's Award-Winning Data Protection Solution, inSync, Now Available on G Suite Marketplace

Customers Benefit from Access to Druva's Data Protection and Governance Capabilities for G Suite Data

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Druva, the leader in cloud data protection and information management, today announced that Druva inSync is now available on the Google G Suite Marketplace.

The G Suite Marketplace is designed to help enterprises identify solutions that tightly integrate with G Suite apps, like Gmail and Google Drive. Now, enterprises can quickly deploy Druva inSync directly through the G Suite Marketplace, making it even simpler to manage data protection and information governance across endpoints and cloud applications. The added benefit of integration with mobile devices and the deep governance capabilities across various repositories offer customers a new way to gain further control across data.

"We are thrilled to deepen our integration with Google and provide added functionality and ease-of-use to enterprises seeking a cloud-first approach to information management. Together, we are enhancing visibility into data management, while mitigating data risks and the resources required to do so," said Sanjay Katyal, VP Business Development at Druva.

Druva inSync provides a single pane of glass for managing data availability and information governance across endpoints and cloud applications -- enabling businesses to mitigate data risks and facilitate business continuity without impacting employee productivity.

This announcement builds on an existing relationship between Google and Druva. Druva is a Google Technology Partner, further ensuring seamless integration for joint customers.

To learn more about Druva inSync, visit http://www.druva.com/products/insync/.

About Druva

Druva is the leader in cloud data protection and information management, leveraging the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to protect, preserve and discover information -- dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it.

Druva's award-winning solutions intelligently collect data, and unify backup, disaster recovery, archival and governance capabilities onto a single, optimized data set. As the industry's fastest growing data protection provider, Druva is trusted by over 4,000 global organizations and protects over 25 PB of data. Learn more at http://www.druva.com and join the conversation at twitter.com/druvainc.