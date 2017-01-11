DRUXY'S Expansion Plans Underway with New Openings

Three new delis launched with company's revitalized design concept

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - DRUXY'S Famous Deli, providing fresh eating experiences since 1976, is pleased to announce the opening of three new delis; two in Toronto at 77 Bloor Street West and 2 St. Clair Avenue East, and one in Barrie Ontario at 55 Mulcaster Street. All three locations will feature the company's new look and feel, infused with elements from traditional delis and inspired by the shared stories that come from combining family, friends and food.

"DRUXY'S recently celebrated its 40th year anniversary and this growth is proof of the continued love affair Canadians have with our authentic take on the deli experience," said Bruce Druxerman, President of DRUXY'S Inc. "This expansion illustrates the endearing longevity of the brand and our commitment to widening the company's footprint beyond downtown Toronto."

"This is only the beginning of what we see as a new phase for DRUXY'S," added Harold Druxerman, Vice President of Finance at DRUXY'S Inc. "As leases come due, our delis will be refreshed with this new design and we have identified new locations across Southern Ontario for future expansion."

Combining warm wood tones with clean white marble finishes, the new interior design concept is focused on delivering a multi-sensory experience for guests. A front-facing slicing station will showcase hot briskets and premium smoked meats, delivering a tempting aroma to draw people into a warm and inviting atmosphere. Communal tables will be installed to welcome diners and encourage friendly and spirited conversations.

"This new design really takes us back to our roots," said Peter Druxerman, Vice President of Marketing at DRUXY's Inc. "When we were growing up, Sunday dinners reflected our heritage, featuring not only fresh corned beef, kosher salami, and potato salad, but also lively and fun discussions with family and friends. The whole idea of this new layout, from the large shared table to highlighting the slicing of steaming hot deli meats, comes directly from our celebrated Sunday dinners."

About DRUXY'S Famous Deli

DRUXY'S Famous Deli was founded in 1976 by Bruce Druxerman with the goal of using the traditional deli format to offer fresh and healthy sandwiches, salads, soups, bagels and coffee to office workers in the downtown core of Toronto. Bruce was soon joined by brothers Harold and Peter and together they expanded the chain across Southern Ontario to 44 delis that include 11 hospitals and the Royal Ontario Museum. It is the focus on preparing traditional deli sandwiches from briskets of beef sliced steaming hot to order that truly differentiates DRUXY'S in the market place. This dedication to deli tradition permeates DRUXY'S operation from the quality of their product and personalized service to their choice of locations.