DRUXY'S Famous Deli and Williams Fresh Cafe Awarded CFA Franchisees' Choice Designation

NIAGARA FALLS, ON--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - DRUXY'S Inc. is thrilled to announce that it received the 2017 Franchisees' Choice Designation for both of its brands, DRUXY'S Famous Deli and Williams Fresh Cafe. Two significant milestones were achieved with these awards. For DRUXY'S, it is the fifth year in a row that the deli owners have recognized the company's commitment to their success. And for Williams, which was acquired by DRUXY'S Inc. last year, it demonstrates that the café owners have overwhelmingly endorsed the company's efforts and direction.

The Canadian Franchise Association administers the award, surveying franchisee owners annually to rate various aspects of franchisor support such as; business planning and marketing, training, and the relationship between the franchisor and franchisee owner.

"We are incredibly grateful to our deli and café owners for recognizing the programs we put in place that strengthen their operations," said Bruce Druxerman, President of DRUXY'S Inc. "Having both DRUXY'S and Williams awarded illustrates that we are effectively executing our growth strategy, servicing each brand at the highest possible level."

The awards are also helpful for prospective candidates, directing them to the franchise systems that perform well according to existing owners. To get a sense of what it's like to be a franchisee, DRUXY'S Inc. recommends applicants interview existing owners. "When we heard that DRUXY'S bought Williams we weren't sure what that was going to mean. Now we know that means dedicated support, better supply management and an experienced team of professionals on the lookout for how to constantly improve," said Shawn Collee, franchisee owner of the Williams Fresh Cafe in Niagara Falls.

"These awards are even more remarkable because we only acquired Williams in the past year," added Peter Druxerman, Vice President of Marketing at DRUXY'S Inc. "It's rewarding to see that the best practices we are sharing across brands, from pouring the acclaimed Williams coffee at DRUXY'S to serving DRUXY'S famous corn beef sandwiches at Williams, has worked for our owners and their customers."

"DRUXY'S celebrated its 40th anniversary last year and as a multi-year winner it indicates that we are consistently offering one of the best franchise investments in Canada," said Harold Druxerman, Vice President of Finance at DRUXY'S Inc. "One of the things that sets us apart is that my brothers and I worked behind the counter of our delis for 15 years before we created our franchise model. We know what it takes to succeed and never forget the day-to-day realities of running a restaurant. Receiving these awards is very meaningful to us as it shows that our deli and café owners appreciate this uniqueness."

About DRUXY'S Famous Deli

DRUXY'S Famous Deli was founded in 1976 by Bruce Druxerman with the goal of using the traditional deli format to offer fresh and healthy sandwiches, salads, soups, bagels and coffee to office workers in the downtown core of Toronto. Bruce was soon joined by brothers Harold and Peter and together they expanded the chain across Southern Ontario to 44 delis that include 11 hospitals and the Royal Ontario Museum. It is the focus on preparing traditional deli sandwiches from briskets of beef sliced steaming hot to order that truly differentiates DRUXY'S in the market place. This dedication to deli tradition permeates DRUXY'S operation from the quality of their product and personalized service to their choice of locations.

About Williams Fresh Cafe

The Williams story begins in 1993, born as Williams Coffee Pub in Stratford Ontario. Quickly making its mark as the home of fast service and tasty products in a relaxing atmosphere, it delivered a unique restaurant experience. Leveraging the years of growth led to the rebranding in 2009 to Williams Fresh Cafe, Canada's leading fast casual cafe in 25 locations serving fresh, quality food without sacrificing speed of service, in vibrant, inviting surroundings.

