Dry Bulk Panel Discussion With Major Listed Company Executives at Capital Link's 11th Annual Shipping Forum on Monday, March 20, 2017 -- New York City

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Senior executives from major listed shipping companies involved with the dry bulk sector of maritime transportation will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link's 11th Annual International Shipping Forum to be held in New York City on Monday, March 20, 2017, organized in cooperation with Citi.

The Forum will also feature panel discussions on other shipping sectors, such as tanker, LNG and LPG, as well as on other topics of critical significance for the industry, such as bank finance, alternative finance, regulatory and geopolitical developments, capital markets, restructuring and private equity. The Forum features senior executives from major listed and private companies, as well as analysts, investors, law firms and financiers.

DRY BULK PANEL

The panel will discuss the trends and developments in the dry bulk shipping markets, such as demand and supply fundamentals, freight rates and asset values, trading routes, access to capital and sector outlook.

Moderator:

Mr. Herman Hildan, Managing Director - Clarksons Platou Securities

Panelists:

Mr. Aristides Pittas, CEO - Euroseas ( NASDAQ : ESEA)

: ESEA) Mr. John Wobensmith, CEO - Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE : GNK)

: GNK) Mr. Mats Berglund, CEO - Pacific Basin Shipping (HKG: 2343)

Mr. Polys Hadjioannou, CEO - Safe Bulkers ( NYSE : SB)

: SB) Mr. Hugh Baker, CFO - Scorpio Bulkers ( NYSE : SALT)

: SALT) Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, CEO - Seanergy Maritime Holdings ( NASDAQ : SHIP)

: SHIP) Mr. Hamish Norton, President - Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ : SBLK)

Navios Group of Companies (NYSE:NM, NNA) and Diana Shipping ( NYSE : DSX) will also be available for 1x1 meetings with investors.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Commissioner Mario Cordero - Federal Maritime Commission

Mr. Peter Evensen, Former President and CEO - Teekay Corporation

CAPITAL LINK SHIPPING LEADERSHIP AWARD PRESENTATION

Honoring: Mr. Richard T. du Moulin, President - Intrepid Shipping; Former Chairman - INTERTANKO

The Capital Link Shipping Leadership Award is presented annually to an individual for his/her outstanding contribution to the global shipping industry.

He will be introduced by Mr. C. Sean Day, Director and Chairman - Teekay Corporation ( NYSE : TK)

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum is organized in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers and draws well over 1,000 delegates annually. Held in New York City every year, the Forum examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today. It provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various segments of the shipping markets, made more relevant by the recent release of companies' annual results. In addition, it discusses other industry trends, such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.

Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with company management.

PRESENTATION AND PANEL TOPICS

World Economy & Global Trade

Dry Bulk Sector

Regulatory & Geopolitical Developments Affecting Shipping

Shipping & Bank Finance

Shipping & Alternative Financing

Restructuring as a Business & Investment Opportunity

Shipping & Capital Markets

Private Equity & Shipping

Crude Oil Tanker Shipping

Product Tanker Shipping

LNG/LPG Shipping

Analyst Panel

