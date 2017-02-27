Dryer Vent Wizard awards grants to fire prevention programs across North America

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - For the third consecutive year, Dryer Vent Wizard (DVW) has awarded grants to fire prevention programs throughout North America. The program initiated in 2014 helps to raise public awareness about prevention of dryer fires, estimated to be more than 15,500 each year in the U.S. alone.

Dryer Vent Wizard specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, cleaning and maintenance of dryers for residential and commercial use. DVW franchisees were invited to nominate fire departments that conduct outstanding fire prevention education programs in their communities.

"We are proud to support local fire departments and districts that do such an outstanding job of educating the public about fire safety," said Terry Reuer, CEO of Dryer Vent Wizard. "Many have limited resources, and these grants help fund a variety of much needed programs and services in their communities."

In the U.S., five grants were awarded to include the Wesley Chapel Fire Department in Waxhaw, N.C.; Chattanooga Fire Department in Chattanooga, Tenn.; New Lenox Fire Protection District in New Lenox, Ill; Buechel Fire Department in Louisville, Ken.; and Rancho Adobe Fire Department in Pengrove, California.

In Canada, grants were awarded to the Qualicum Beach Fire Department in Qualicum Beach, B.C.; King Fire and Emergency Services in King City, Ont.; and Kitchener Fire Department in Kitchener, Ontario.

Many of the grant recipients reported that the money would be used to purchase educational materials, safety equipment and community outreach. In Ontario, the King Fire Department shared that the funds will help purchase a 9-1-1 simulator for use at their annual Junior Firefighter camp and when working with seniors, assisted living residences and others with special needs.

According to the New Lenox Fire Protection District in Illinois reported, the DVW grant is being used to help fund a portable safety house and trailer that can be taken to schools for fire safety demonstrations.

"We also want to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of our franchisees for working with and nominating such deserving programs," said Reuer. "With their help, we've been able to increase the number of grants awarded each year since the program began."

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Farmington Hills, Mich., Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). DVW franchisees service more than 9,000 communities of all sizes throughout the U.S. and Canada and helps raise public awareness about the importance of dryer vent cleaning to prevent dryer fires and save energy. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.DryerVentWizard.com or call 866-498-SAFE (7233) in the U.S. and 866-395-SAFE (7233) in Canada.