Dryer Vent Wizard owner helps prevent disasters in the Halton region

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - In 2016, Rob Riches, a Certified Mechanical Engineering Technologist (C.E.T.) and self-described "hands-on-guy," changed jobs from disaster restoration to disaster prevention by investing in Dryer Vent Wizard (DVW), a company that helps prevent fires.

Founded in 2004, DVW is a fast-growing North American franchise that specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning and maintenance for residential and commercial clients. It is estimated that poorly maintained or clogged dryer vents are the leading cause of appliance fires.

"I spent 28 years in mechanical engineering including five years in disaster restoration," said Riches, who researched different business opportunities before making the move. "For many years, I sat behind a desk and managed 14 engineers. However, what I truly enjoy is doing home renovations, meeting lots of people and helping others. Dryer Vent Wizard proved to be the best fit."

Today, Riches helps home owners and businesses throughout the Halton region with installation, cleaning, maintenance and repair of dryer vents to help prevent fires, save on utility costs and increase dryer efficiency. His territory includes Burlington, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, and other nearby communities.

Riches' customers soon discover that he brings a wealth of knowledge to the job. As a member and certified professional home inspector of InterNACHI, Riches has also written the courses for the Ontario Building Codes (OBC), which helps him easily identify compliance issues.

"It's not unusual to find in homes only a few years old, dryers that were never vented to the outside," said Riches, who has opened up walls and attics filled with lint.

"What people don't realize is that if you shove a pipe through the ceiling into the attic, without venting it to the outside, you're also pumping in a liter of water with each dryer cycle," added Riches. "That can cause mold and other problems."

He also cautions people to make sure that the exterior vent covers are properly maintained, because birds will come in to build their nests where it is nice and warm.

"Bottom line, it's much more satisfying to help someone avoid a potential fire or disaster than to come in after one," said Riches.

