DSA Capital Limited Disposes of Common Shares of OutDoorPartner Media Corporation

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 9. 2017) - DSA Capital Limited ("DSA") today announced that on January, 9, 2017 it sold 28,778,204 common shares of OutDoorPartner Media Corporation ("OutDoor") at a price of C$0.000173742 per share, for an aggregate sale price of C$5,000 through a private transaction (the "Transaction").

Prior to the Transaction, DSA beneficially owned 57,556,408 common shares of OutDoor, representing approximately 30% of OutDoor's issued and outstanding common shares. As a result of the Transaction, DSA now beneficially owns 28,778,204 common shares of OutDoor, representing approximately 15% of OutDoor's issued and outstanding common shares.

In the future, DSA may from time to time acquire or dispose ownership of, or control or direction over, additional securities of OutDoor for investment purposes as future circumstances may dictate.

This news release is being issued under the early warning reporting provisions of applicable securities laws. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available under the SEDAR profile of OutDoor at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

