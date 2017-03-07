DSG Global Inc. Accelerates Growth for its Patented Tag System

Company anticipates sixty new installations during 2017

SURREY, BC and LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - DSG GLOBAL INC. ( OTCQB : DSGT), best known for its advanced GPS Tag System for golf fleet management, announced today it has added two new Canadian golf courses to its list of more than 300 leading golf facilities around the world. The company has signed agreements to install the DSG Tag® Touch Systems on the fleet of golf carts at both The Links at Penn Hills in Nova Scotia, and Sandpiper Golf Course located in the Fraser Valley of Greater Vancouver, BC.

"The interest for our product and its functionality is very strong," said DSG Global President and CEO Robert Silzer. "All golf courses that use golf carts or maintenance vehicles benefit from our patented Tag System. We are rapidly signing contracts with new customers and are right on pace to reach our goal of sixty new installations this year. This means we should comfortably achieve our target for substantial revenue growth this year," Silzer concluded.

The Links at Penn Hills has been built to a four star level with care given to the latest technology and construction procedures. The course is creatively designed using the unique and varying features of the site with its rolling hills, beautiful vistas, wooded areas and the tidal river dyke lands. Four sets of large bent grass tees will increase or lessen the challenge and large undulating bent grass greens will be a pleasure for putting.

DSG Global's second new Canadian installation is Sandpiper Golf Course, located just outside Vancouver, BC. Course Architect Russ Olsen has done an amazing job of taking advantage of the spectacular water and mountain vistas when designing this par-72 masterpiece. Sandpiper's manicured layout and easy walkability combines brilliantly with the area's rugged natural beauty, creating an unforgettable golf experience.

"Growth is definitely returning to the golf industry," Silzer notes, "and DSG Global is poised to capitalize on that growth with our patented technology products, which have already proven their effectiveness at world-class clubs and resorts around the globe. It is very exciting to see so many promising indicators for a landmark year in 2017."

DSG Global Inc. manufactures and markets a range of proprietary technology solutions specifically tailored to golf course operations. Learn more about DSGT at http://www.dsgtag.com

About DSG Global Inc.

DSG Global Inc. (DSGT) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Their clients use DSGT's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. DSGT has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over 15,000 vehicles on more than 250 courses worldwide. DSGT is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution. DSGT is also expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, and Agricultural applications.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's corporate finance and other strategic initiatives, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in these new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2015. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.