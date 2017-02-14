DSS, Inc. MedAllies, Surescripts Named Platinum Sponsors of 4th Annual DirectTrust Networking Reception at HIMSS17

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - DirectTrust is pleased to announce Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS), MedAllies and Surescripts as Platinum Sponsors of its 4th annual networking reception at HIMSS17, to be held in Orlando, FL, February 19-23. DirectTrust is a non-profit health care industry alliance created to advance the sharing of personal health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved transitions of care, care efficiency and coordination, patient satisfaction and reducing healthcare cost.

"We are proud to have all of these organizations as members of DirectTrust and Sponsors of our upcoming reception," said DirectTrust President and CEO David C. Kibbe, MD, MBA. "These organizations are dedicated to promoting and enhancing Direct interoperability of healthcare information exchange. Together they are helping to make Direct interoperability ubiquitous, easy and economical to use for care coordination and a host of other purposes."

DSS, Inc. is a leading provider of health information technology solutions for federal, private and public organizations, including the Veterans Health Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The company specializes in the integration, development and innovation of healthcare technology that promotes interoperable healthcare information exchange. DSS is a member of the Open Source Electronic Health Record Alliance and a DirectTrust member since 2015 when they purchased the Access My Records Patient Portal Software. Access My Records Inc. has been active DirectTrust members since 2014.

DSS Inc. believes there are opportunities to improve healthcare interoperability and to facilitate community provider access to request/view Veterans' health data to improve care. "We see Direct Messaging as a key component in this data sharing," said Leonard Tambasco, President of Access My Records. DSS Direct Messaging solutions utilize both the Surescripts and VA's HISP to meet current and future regulatory needs. DSS, Inc. has received eleven (11) national VHA contracts to modernize legacy systems and improve efficiencies for clinical, financial and administrative users.

MedAllies is a leading health information service provider that connects healthcare organizations, their patients and their business partners in support of direct interoperability across all certified EHR vendor products for the secure exchange of authenticated personal health information over the internet. An ONC Direct Reference Implementation Vendor and DirectTrust member since 2012, MedAllies also provides EHR implementations, primary care, specialty, and medical neighborhood medical home transformation support to improve clinical care.

MedAllies is a physician run and clinician led organization acutely aware of the requirements and goals of healthcare organizations, their partners, and patients, families, and caregivers in the rapidly changing and ever more demanding delivery of value based healthcare. MedAllies offers our clients end to end direct interoperability support services to meet their current and future interoperability needs to support patient care.

Surescripts serves the nation with the single most trusted and capable health information network. Since 2001, Surescripts has led the movement to turn health data into actionable intelligence to increase patient safety, lower costs and ensure quality care. Today, the company partners with more than 700 EHR applications used by more than one million healthcare professionals and more than 3,000 hospitals, and processes more than 9 billion transactions annually. Surescripts has been a DirectTrust member since 2012.

"At HIMSS17, Surescripts will demonstrate the strength of our solutions that turn health data into actionable intelligence, such as our National Record Locator Service, and reinforce the importance of improving data quality," said Paul Uhrig, Chief Administrative, Legal and Privacy Officer at Surescripts. "As a founding member of DirectTrust, we are proud of our continued support of the organization's goals to enhance information sharing and improve care coordination."

DirectTrust's 4th annual networking reception will be held February 21, 2017 at the Rosen Centre Hotel. Approximately 100 guests are expected to attend.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is a five-year old, non-profit, vendor neutral, self-regulatory entity initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Internet Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), doctors, patients and vendors, and supports both provider-to-provider as well as patient-to-provider Direct exchange. In the period 2013 to 2015, DirectTrust was the recipient of a Cooperative Agreement Award from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) as part of the Exemplar HIE Governance Program. DirectTrust serves as a forum and governance body for persons and entities engaged in the Direct exchange of electronic health information as part of the Nationwide Health Information Network (NwHIN). DirectTrust's Security and Trust Framework is the basis for the voluntary accreditation of service providers implementing Direct health information exchange. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct community, consistent with the HITECH Act and the governance rules for the NwHIN established by ONC. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.